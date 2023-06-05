Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for May 18, 2023.
James Anthony Burns; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Violation of traffic control device not prosecuted. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court
Dana Carole Cothren; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, meth possession/casual exchange, two counts failure to appear; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to six months, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. Meth possession/casual exchange amended to simple possession, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For each count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Pavel Dumitras; speeding; dismissed on payment of court costs.
Joseph B. Hanks; driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Marcy Rhea Jett; possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse/neglect/endangerment, schedule II drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Jeremy Kittl; schedule IV drug violation, meth violation with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Randall Casey Page; driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For possession of drug paraperhalia, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Shavonda M. Polk; domestic assault, child abuse/neglect/endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Kirstin Posey; two counts compulsory school attendance violation; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Shawn C. Sharp; two counts driving while license suspended, violation of light law, failure to appear; for first count driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For second count driving while license suspended, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. Violation of light law not prosecuted. For failure to appear, sentenced 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Hannah Simpson; shoplifting; sentenced to 50 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Angila Marie Smith; violation of financial responsibility law, driving on suspended license; dismissed.
Betty Svehlak; aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Phillip Clayton Vernon; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service.
Kyle Trent Ward; shoplifting, failure to appear; for shoplifting, sentenced to 20 hours community service, issued no contact order. Failure to appear not prosecuted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.