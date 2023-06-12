Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for May 25, 2023.
Bernard Bridgeforth; compulsory school attendance penalty; not prosecuted.
Gearth B. Bridgeforth; driving while license revoked, failure to appear on citation, two counts compulsory school attendance penalty; for failure to appear on citation, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Derico Sharon Brown; disorderly conduct; issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Cynthia McManus Brummitt; shoplifting; issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Niesha Victoria Bryant-Clark; violation of financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device, driving while license suspended; not prosecuted.
Bria Gant; compulsory school attendance penalty; dismissed.
Justin Clark Gardner; speeding, driving while license suspended; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Marcus Gentry; criminal trespass, harassment, contempt of court; for contempt of court, sentenced to 30 days. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Edward Donnell Harney; theft, vandalism, criminal trespassing; bound over to grand jury.
Amanda Holt; two counts compulsory school attendance penalty; dismissed.
Lelia Marlin; four counts compulsory school attendance penalty; dismissed.
Danny J. McCown; criminal trespass; not prosecuted.
Jacob Robert Neely; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Latricia Ponder; compulsory school attendance penalty; not prosecuted.
Sharon Layla Quinones; compulsory school attendance penalty; not prosecuted.
Christopher Len Russell; two counts failure to appear; for first count, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served. Second count not prosecuted.
Breesha Thompson; driving while license suspended, violation of open container law; dismissed.
James Rodney Wales; vandalism, theft, criminal trespass; bound over to grand jury
Dustin David Wnuk; fugitive from justice; dismissed.
