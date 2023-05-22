Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for May 4, 2023.
Micah Quinten Amason; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Andrew Preston Bradley; speeding; dismissed.
Matthew Dylan Brooks; driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; driving without a license dismissed. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $50. For failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Carmen Elizabeth Burgos; failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of child restraint law; dismissed.
Jeffrey Lynn Carter; driving while license suspended; amended to driving without a license, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Jose Castillo-Osorio; failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; for failure to exercise due care, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $5 plus court costs.
David Allen Cole; first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Jose David; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $5 plus court costs. Driving without a license not prosecuted.
Kilolo Sadio Dunmore; speeding; dismissed.
Heather Evans; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Olga Florez; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, sentenced to 20 hours community service. For driving while license suspended, sentenced to $10 plus litigation taxes.
Dwayne O’Neal Gillespie; violation of move over law, violation of financial responsibility law; for violation of move over law, ordered to pay $100 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25.
Adam Max Grayson; aggravated assault-domestic, domestic assault, false imprisonment; dismissed.
Gary M. Hamlett; first offense DUI, reckless driving, violation of traffic control device, violation of open container law, violation of financial responsibility law; bound over to grand jury.
Bradley James Hargrove; domestic assault; sentenced to 11 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Donna Marie Hemness; failure to appear; dismissed.
Luis David Hernandez; speeding, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $2 plus court costs. For driving without a license, ordered to pay $5 plus court costs.
Chazton J. Joiner; contempt of court; sentenced to 10 days.
Jared Scott McCoy; speeding, violation of seat belt law, ignition interlock violation; for speeding, ordered to pay $10 plus court costs. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $35. Ignition interlock violation not prosecuted.
Marlon Rodolfo Cabrera Moreno; disorderly conduct; bound over to grand jury.
James C. Ray; assault; dismissed.
Jortan L. Reynolds; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Jose W. Sandoval Garcia; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; for speeding, ordered to pay $2 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Lacy Frank Walls III; vandalism, three counts felony evading, five counts evading arrest, three counts possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, felon in possession of stolen firearm, possession of meth, theft, vandalism of jail property; one count evading arrest and vandalism of jail property dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Samuel Avery Wilson; speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, violation of financial responsibility law; dismissed.
Gregory Paul Yates; speeding; ordered to pay $5 plus court costs.
Dominic Yeboah; failure of driver to stop at scene of accident involving injury, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, expired registration, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; bound over to grand jury.
