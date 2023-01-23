Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Nov. 10, 2022.
Ashton T. Adams; domestic assault, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Mark Anthony Allen; driving without a license; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Brittaney M. Bentley; two counts no driver license in possession; failed to appear in court.
Blake Howard Ray Burgess; public intoxication; failed to appear in court.
Amanda Leigh Comber; domestic assault, aggravated assault, vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Angela Janine Cook; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Amber Christine Davidson; shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Brytni Yvette Davis; driving while license suspended; amended to no driver license in possession, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Terry Defoe; failure to appear, false reports to officer, accessory after the fact; bound over to grand jury.
Steven Richard Dodd; criminal trespass, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Cindy Leigh Fewell; simple possession/casual exchange, casual exchange adult/minor of a schedule IV drug, driving while license revoked; failed to appear in court.
Mary Fralix; theft of property, false reports to officer, accessory after the fact; bound over to grand jury.
Misty Gordon; domestic assault, two counts aggravated assault, vandalism; dismissed.
Layla Michelle Gowder; driving while license revoked; failed to appear in court.
Casey Nicole Green; four counts child abuse/neglect/endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animals; bound over to grand jury.
Kimberly Griffin; schedule VI drug violation, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Jonathan Eugene Gunn; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; ordered to pay $500 plus court costs.
Ericka Faith Harris; shoplifting; sentenced to 30 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Christopher Hughey; domestic assault; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Natalie Faith Kendrick; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Charles Madinger; compulsory school attendance; dismissed.
Shawn Vincent Majors; domestic assault, aggravated assault; failed to appear in court.
Kelly Renee Markowski; assault; amended to disorderly conduct, sentenced to five hours community service.
Jarvis Rashad Marks; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Eric Mack Miles; failure to appear, meth possession/casual exchange; failed to appear in court.
Jamie Paul Norwood; driving while license suspended, two counts failure to appear, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility law; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. First count failure to appear not prosecuted. For second count failure to appear, sentenced to 13 days, ordered to pay court costs. For driving while license revoked, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25.
Ralph Patterson Jr.; domestic assault; dismissed.
Kayleigh Poulin; simple possession of meth; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Cornellius Darell Pride; reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon; reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon bound over to grand jury. Possession of a weapon as a convicted felon not prosecuted.
Luis Colon Rodriquez; burglary, vandalism, theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Amber Dawn Rutherford; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Angelic Saksa; simple possession/casual exchange, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, two counts failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Fatina M. Sanchez; violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended; for violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. Driving while license suspended not prosecuted.
Christina M. Stegall; domestic assault; amended to offensive touching, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Joseph Landon Sullivan; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Thomas Jackson Tucker; four counts assault; bound over to grand jury.
Jacob Dean Williams; aggravated burglary, vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Brandy Michelle Wilson; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Dylan Wayne Wilson; violation of protection order; bound over to grand jury.
Jacob Lee Wilson; possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule VI drug violation, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony; bound over to grand jury.
Darion Woodard; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Tonya Marie Woodson; two counts reckless endangerment, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of open container law, two counts simple possession/casual exchange, opposing traffic; one count reckless endangerment, violation of open container law, one count simple possession/casual exchange and opposing traffic bound over to grand jury. All remaining charges dismissed.
Kendrick Young; driving while license revoked, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to appear; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, ordered to pay $25 plus litigation taxes. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.