Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Nov. 17, 2022.
David Robert Adams; allowing dog to run at large; retired 3 months.
Allen Neil Anderson; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Mary Alice Beard; theft; failed to appear in court.
Howard Dean Black; two counts violation of protection order, domestic assault; for two counts violation of protection order, sentenced to 6 months, ordered to pay $100 plus court costs. For domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $100 plus court costs.
Kavaris Dejuan Bowman; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Jeremy Micheal Burchell; domestic assault, assault, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Angela Conner; allowing dog to run at large; retired.
Lyndell Shaun Creecy; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Chasity J. Curtis; driving while license revoked, failure to appear; for driving while license revoked, sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For failure to appear, sentenced to five days.
Becky Lynn Frazier; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Timothy Shane Frost; public intoxication; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
William Paul Howard; driving while license revoked; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Sebastian M. Johnson; burglary, two counts fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; bound over to grand jury.
Sharon Jones; public intoxication; ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Jarvis Rashad Marks; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Darrell Edwin Martin; meth violation with intent, casual exchange adult/minor of a schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule II drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Aundra Martez McElroy; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Cartier De Abelk Meads; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Shawn Lamar Mitchell; resisting stop/arrest/search; failed to appear in court.
Carlos Luvet Move; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a weapon as a convicted felon; bound over to grand jury.
George Douglas Oakley; allowing dog to run at large, aggravated cruelty to animals; retired.
Sam Edward Peoples; indecent exposure; failed to appear in court.
Marcellus Ross; criminal trespass; sentenced to 20 days, ordered to perform 50 hours community service.
Dustin Blain Walker; burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape; burglary dismissed. For all remaining charges, sentenced to 11 months 29 day with credit for time served.
Richard Wayne Whitworth; possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange; possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted. For simple possession/casual exchange, retired 14 months, ordered to perform 20 hours community service.
