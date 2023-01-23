Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Nov. 3, 2022.
Evan Bishop; escape, resisting stop/arrest/search, evading arrest, public intoxication, disorderly conduct; bound over to grand jury.
Casey Wesley Cash; violation of financial responsibility law, operating CMV without periodic inspection, interstate commerce vehicle-no USDOT number, failure to obey traffic control device, IRP apportioned tag or registration violation; violation of financial responsibility law dismissed. For failure to obey traffic control device, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. All remaining charges not prosecuted.
Brian Shawn Daniels; evading arrest; sentenced to 30 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Ricky Scott Edwards; violation of financial responsibility law, two counts driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Frederick Marshall Gentry; possession of a weapon as a convicted felon; bound over to grand jury.
Brenton Dale Hargrove; shoplifting, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Alvin Lynn Hicks; possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/arrest/search; dismissed.
Kenneth Earle Johnson Jr.; first offense DUI, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; for first offense DUI, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay $350 plus litigation taxes. Violation of financial responsibility law dismissed. Failure to exercise due care not prosecuted.
Emilio Hernandez Lopez; speeding; ordered to pay $10 plus court costs.
Karl Eugene Luna; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to exercise due care; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. Failure to exercise due care not prosecuted.
Mikle Blake Maner; first offense DUI, simple possession/casual exchange, violation of implied consent law; bound over to grand jury.
Aundra Martez McElroy; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Richard C. McNair; domestic assault; retired 11 months 29 days.
Kayla Shea Morris; first offense DUI, driving on roadways laned for traffic; bound over to grand jury.
Robert Paul Munoz; theft; sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Bryan Tse Nde; speeding; ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Brianna Marie,Fincher Nutt; unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving; retired 30 days.
Angelena Bree Reece; driving without a license, failure to exercise due care, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Christopher Lamon Sands; public intoxication; sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Kenneth Joe Smith; violation of light law, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; failed to appear in court.
Bobby Joe Stevenson; speeding, first offense DUI, violation of implied consent law; bound over to grand jury.
Joshua B. Touchstone; driving while license canceled, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of open container law, simple possession/casual exchange; failed to appear in court.
Jacob Aaron Wales; shoplifting; bound over to grand jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.