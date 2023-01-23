Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Oct. 13, 2022.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Oct. 13, 2022.
Patsy S. Adams; allowing dog to run at large, violent offender own/possess vicious dog; retired 11 months 29 days.
James Glenn Cashion; possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism, burglary; bound over to grand jury
Chasity J. Curtis; driving while license revoked; failed to appear in court.
Amber Christine Davidson; shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Johnathan Esteban; domestic assault, violation of seat belt law, unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving; domestic assault retired one year on payment of court costs. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $30. Unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving dismissed on payment of court costs.
Andrew T. Franks; shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Keaton Alexander Gardner; failure to appear, aggravated assault, vandalism, reckless endangerment; bound over to grand jury.
Doris Layne Gibson; failure to appear, driving while license suspended, schedule VI drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Matthew Graves; theft of property, schedule II drug violation; dismissed.
Jerry Gunn; reckless endangerment, public intoxication; retired 11 months 29 days on payment of court costs.
Clifton Lavelle Houston; domestic assault, assault; dismissed.
William McArthur Howard Jr.; domestic assault; dismissed.
Amy Catherine Lerma; two counts failure to appear, driving while license revoked; failed to appear in court.
Dallas Lashun London; shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Darren Douglas Manning; failure to appear, disorderly conduct, assault on a first responder, resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
Selene Alejandra Medrano-Aguilar; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Jamie Paul Norwood; driving while license suspended, failure to appear, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Sam Edward Peoples; public intoxication, driving while license suspended, violation of open container law, registration expired, violation of light law, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Allison Elizabeth Stamps; driving while license suspended; dismissed.
Ashley Marie Stone; failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Paula Toca; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Nicholas Blake Wharton; driving while license suspended, first offense DUI; bound over to grand jury.
Allie Mikayla Whitaker; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice, failure to appear; fugitive from justice dismissed. For failure to appear, sentenced to four days. All remaining charges retired 11 months 29 days.
Dylan Wayne Wilson; two counts domestic assault, violation of protection order, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
