Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Oct. 20, 2022.
Sa’Derrica Vashea Armstead; schedule I drug violation, schedule VI drug violation, employ a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of dangerous felony, speeding, bribe a public servant; bound over to grand jury.
James Ernest Austin; assault; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Jessica L. Bost; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
John C. Brewer; reckless driving, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Jerry Brown; domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest/search, aggravated assault; bound over to grand jury.
Michael D. Chandler; failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Samuel Shilo Collins; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, meth violation with intent; bound over to grand jury.
Seth Cunningham; vandalism; dismissed.
Keven Shannon Davis; aggravated assault, three counts domestic assault, violation of protection order; for second count domestic assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days with credit for time served. All remaining charges dismissed.
Kelvin Dewight Elmore; shoplifting; failed to appear in court.
Brandon Robert Farnham; two counts vandalism; first count vandalism not prosecuted. Second count vandalism bound over to grand jury.
Robert Hicks; two counts violation of protection order; for first count violation of protection order, sentenced to six months, ordered to pay litigation taxes. Second count not prosecuted.
Christi Lynn Hill; theft of property; dismissed.
Leona N. Howard; failure to appear, shoplifting; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For shoplifting, sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Christopher Howell; two counts sexual offender registration form contents required; bound over to grand jury.
Robert Hughes; simple possession/casual exchange; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus litigation taxes.
Kenneth Justin Kennedy; failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Edwin Linder; four counts community supervision violation, two counts sexual offender registration form contents required; bound over to grand jury.
Jarvis Rashad Marks; assault, vandalism, criminal trespass; sentenced to six months, issued no contact order.
Bryce Anthony McCray; criminal trespass, two counts failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Tracy Lynn McGee; violation of protection order; sentenced to six months, issued no contact order.
John Leon Millican; vandalism; retired 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay restitution.
Jonathan David Mills; failure to appear; waved preliminary hearing, bound over to grand jury.
Matthew D. Mitchell; meth violation with intent; amended to simple possession of meth, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs.
Demetrius L. Perry; driving while license revoked, criminal impersonation, violation of seatbelt law, driving on the right, failure to appear; violation of seat belt law and driving on the right not prosecuted. All remaining charges retired six months, ordered to pay court costs.
Glenn Scott Peters; two counts criminal trespass; sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Jeremy Reynolds; violation of protection order; bound over to grand jury.
Marcellus Leon Ross; failure to appear, criminal trespass, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest/search, assault on a first responder, theft, two counts assault; dismissed.
Rodney Russel Rudd; failure to appear, allowing dog to run at large; failure to appear dismissed on payment of court costs. Allowing dog to run at large retired 18 months.
Rebecca Sauls; theft; sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Thaddeus Wade Smith; possession of drug paraphernalia, meth violation with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted. For meth violation with intent, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay $750 plus litigation taxes.
Justin Lee Swanner; theft of property; dismissed.
