Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Oct. 6, 2022.
Taylor Wade Archer; speeding, driving while license suspended; for speeding, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. Driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, no disposition available.
Cynthia Marie Boyd; unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, registration certificate must be carried, violation of financial responsibility law, violation of light law; for unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. All remaining charges dismissed.
John C. Brewer; reckless driving; failed to appear in court.
Keyla Martiza Carias Lazo; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; failed to appear in court.
Shaun Steven Conners; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; failed to appear in court.
Pamela Rene Dickerson; driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law, failure to appear; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of seat belt law, ordered to pay $25. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Rafael Edry; speeding, driving without a license, violation of financial responsibility law; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For driving without a license, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $20.
Brian Lee Eversole; failure to give immediate notice of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Angel Albino Gomez Ruiz; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Hope R. Harris; domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest/search; bound over to grand jury.
Jason Dale Hayes; speeding, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law, registration expired, reckless driving; failed to appear in court.
Chase Jansen Hedgecoth; first offense DUI, driving while license revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, driving on roadways laned for traffic; bound over to grand jury.
Trenton A. Holt; violation of light law, schedule VI drug violation; for violation of light law, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For schedule VI drug violation, sentenced to 100 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs.
Jonathan Bradley Jones; possession of drug paraphernalia, meth possession/casual exchange, criminal trespass; for possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay $150 plus litigation taxes. For meth possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay $750 plus court costs. For criminal trespass, sentenced to 10 days, issued no contact order.
Gonzalo Rubio Terrones Jr.; first offense DUI; failed to appear in court.
William David Lamon; window tint violation, improper display of registration plates, lack of mudguards on trucks; dismissed on payment of court costs.
Paul Kay Moody; speeding; ordered to pay $2 plus court costs.
Darvi L. Moreland; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Cleveland Rex Nash; driving while license suspended, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Jose G. Osornio; driving while license suspended, violation of slow poke law, unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving; for driving while license suspended, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For all remaining charges, ordered to pay $75 plus court costs.
Demetrius L. Perry; driving while license revoked, criminal impersonation, violation of seat belt law, driving on the right; failed to appear in court.
Roddriquez A. Peterson; simple possession/casual exchange, violation of traffic control device; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. For violation of traffic control device, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Marcus R. Richards; speeding, driving while license suspended; for speeding, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs. For driving while license suspended, ordered to pay court costs.
Darren Rosson; violation of registration law; failed to appear in court.
Hannah Sharissa,Bentley Simpson; unlawful use of telecommunication device while driving, driver license address change required within 10 days; failed to appear in court.
Christopher Lee Thompson; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, violation of light law; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. Driving while license suspended amended to no driver license in possession, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. Violation of light law not prosecuted.
Jacques L. White Jr.; domestic assault; failed to appear in court.
Joe Bob Whitt; speeding; dismissed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.