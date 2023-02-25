Ms. Sallie Ruth Gentry Black, 81, died Feb. 18, 2023, in Pulaski.
Ms. Black was born Feb. 26, 1941, in Limestone County, Ala., and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was educated in the Giles County School System and played a special role as a big sister to her siblings. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Willow Grove M.B. Church. She loved gospel music and did not mind praising the Lord. She worked throughout her life, including Genesco and Giles County Hospital for several years. She took pride in caring for her grandchildren as they grew up. She was the family’s go-to hairstylist; her daughters and granddaughters would call on her often to style their hair with her famous hot comb and Marcel curling iron. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, painting her nails, drinking her morning coffee, listening to the radio, planting flowers and vegetable gardening. But her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family. She loved holidays and Sundays after church with the family. She loved to cook for her family and was known for her delicious Southern-style cooking. Whenever you were at her home, you were sure to get a full course meal and a great laugh. You always felt welcomed with her warm and caring spirit. She is preceded in death by parents, Lerlean Smith Gentry and Robert Gentry; daughter Carol (Nita) Gilbert; grandson LaCurtis Black; great-grandson Ce’Aundre Yarbrough; and brother Thomas A. Gentry.
