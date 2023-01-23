Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Sept. 1, 2022.
John C. Brewer; reckless driving, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a free user account to view most of our content. Some content may require a subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Sept. 1, 2022.
John C. Brewer; reckless driving, speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Joshua Cagle; domestic assault, false imprisonment; dismissed.
Shaun Steven Conners; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law, driving without a license; failed to appear in court.
Angel Albino Gomez Ruiz; speeding, violation of financial responsibility law; failed to appear in court.
Louis Lee Hathcoat; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. Possession of drug paraphernalia not prosecuted.
Jason Dale Hayes; speeding, violation of seat belt law, violation of financial responsibility law, registration expired, reckless driving; for speeding, sentenced to five hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of seat belt law, sentenced to five hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $20. Registration expired not prosecuted. For reckless driving, sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay costs.
Crystal Marie Helton; failure to exercise due care; sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Tyler David Henry; failure to appear; sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Joshua Cole Kincade; sexual offender registration form contents required; bound over to grand jury.
Jennifer M. Shaw; vandalism, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.