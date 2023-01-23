Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Sept. 15, 2022.
Jamie Beckum; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Kobe Tobrian Beets; vandalism, allowing dog to run at large, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Bobby Bickers; theft of property; bound over to grand jury.
Barbara Lonette Cates; four counts passing worthless checks, two counts forgery, theft, identity theft; bound over to grand jury.
Jason David Cox; domestic assault, aggravated assault, two counts violation of protection order, driving while license suspended; driving while license suspended dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Mariah Lee Downing; solicitation of a minor; bound over to grand jury.
Tammy Foust; burglary, harassment; retired 11 months 29 days, issued no contact order.
Joey Godrey; shoplifting, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Edward Lamont King; domestic assault; amended to offensive touching, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Michael T. Long; schedule II drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule VI drug violation; bound over grand jury.
Darren Douglas Manning; disorderly conduct, assault on a first responder, resisting stop/arrest/search; failed to appear in court.
Danny Joe McCown; simple possession/casual exchange, driving while license suspended, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest/search; failed to appear in court.
Karen Sue McNeil; first offense DUI, driving while license revoked; bound over to grand jury.
Cartier De Abelk Meads; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Selene Alejandra Medrano-Aguilar; driving while license suspended; failed to appear in court.
Jonathan David Mills; possession of drug paraphernalia; failed to appear in court.
Karley Murrell; first offense DUI, violation of open container law; bound over to grand jury.
Cornelius Dewayne Orr; driving while license suspended; sentenced to 30 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
Jacqueline Page; schedule II drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule VI drug violation; bound over to grand jury.
Melody Jordan Parker; false reports to officer; retired 11 months 29 days, sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order.
Billy Wayne Pylant Jr.; schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia; bound over to grand jury.
Brenda Turner; aggravated cruelty to animals; bound over to grand jury.
Joe Hershel Turner; aggravated cruelty to animals; bound over to grand jury.
Alexis White; failure to appear; sentenced to four days with credit for time served.
James E. Wilhoite; allowing dog to run at large; sentenced to 15 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs.
