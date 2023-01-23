Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Sept. 22, 2022.
Kavaris Dejuan Bowman; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Jonathan Wayne Comer; flotation device violation; dismissed.
Jimmy Ronald Cummings; two counts domestic assault, violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended, improper use of vehicle registration, three counts failure to appear; first count domestic assault dismissed. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
Spencer Ryan Edwards; flotation device violation, underage possession/transportation of beer; for flotation device violation, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. For underage possession/transportation of beer, sentenced to 25 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Marquiste Fears; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 15 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Michael C. Fears; simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear; for simple possession/casual exchange, sentenced to 20 days, ordered to pay $250 plus court costs. For possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 20 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For each count failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs.
Tyler David Henry; failure to appear, theft; for failure to appear, sentenced 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay litigation taxes. For theft, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Charles W. Holcomb; violation of protection order; sentenced to 180 days, issued no contact order, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Timothy Eric Johnson; possession of drug paraphernalia; sentenced to 15 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs.
Jimmy Ronald Cummings Jr.; domestic assault; dismissed.
Thomas Douglas Lyle; vandalism, assault; for vandalism, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay restitution and litigation taxes. For assault, sentenced to 11 months 29 days, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Aundra Martez McElroy; driving while license suspended, violation of financial responsibility law; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 50 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25.
Kade A. Moran; two counts vandalism; retired 6 months.
Angelic Saksa; simple possession/casual exchange, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Susan Nells Wickham; resisting stop/arrest/search, disorderly conduct, assault on a first responder; bound over to grand jury.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.