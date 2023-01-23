Giles County General Sessions Misdemeanor/Felony Court Trial Docket for Sept. 8, 2022.
Michael Leroy Abernathy; evading arrest, theft of property; sentenced to six months, ordered to pay litigation taxes.
Cameron Seth Bishop; underage possession of alcohol, youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products use; underage possession of alcohol retired three months, sentenced to 15 hours community service. Youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products use retired three months.
Rodney Cornell Booker; domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Walter Lee Bowden; driving while license suspended, violation of seat belt law, unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, violation of financial responsibility law, driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, failure to appear on citation; for driving while license suspended, sentenced to 20 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. Violation of seat belt law not prosecuted. For unlawful removal/alteration of registration tag, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For violation of financial responsibility law, ordered to pay $25. For driving an unregistered vehicle on highway, sentenced to 10 hours community service, ordered to pay court costs. For failure to appear on citation, sentenced to 10 days, ordered to pay court costs.
Kavaris Dejuan Bowman; two counts domestic assault, two counts aggravated assault, two counts burglary, three counts theft, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest/search, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange, meth violation with intent, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Jeffery Allen Bullock; aggravated assault, domestic assault; bound over to grand jury.
Michael D. Chandler; shoplifting, two counts failure to appear; failed to appear in court.
Natasha D. Coleman; driving while license revoked; amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Jeffrey Glen Crutcher; theft of property; not prosecuted.
Bryan M. Fanning; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Matthew Eric Forshey Jr.; driving while license revoked; amended to no driver license in possession, ordered to pay $25 plus court costs.
Tony Glasser; underage possession of alcohol, youth tobacco/smoking hemp/ vapor products us; retired three months, sentenced to 15 hours community service.
Payton Jairius Hall; failure to appear, driving while license suspended; bound over to grand jury.
Matthew Daylan Hill; criminal littering; retired six months, sentenced to 40 hours community service.
Kenneth Justin Kennedy; assault, resisting stop/arrest/search; failed to appear in court.
Jerrad Kyle Lamb; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Dennis Ray Magness; child abuse/neglect/endangerment; not prosecuted.
Jeremy Lyn McConnell; domestic assault, evading arrest; failed to appear in court.
Danny Joe McCown; failure to appear; sentenced to 15 days.
Robert Edward McGee Jr.; meth possession/casual exchange, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, meth violation with intent; for meth possession/casual exchange, ordered to pay $750 plus litigation taxes. For first count possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days, ordered to perform 40 hours community service, ordered to pay $150 plus litigation taxes. For second count possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay $150 plus court costs. For meth violation with intent, sentenced to 45 days, ordered to pay $750 plus litigation taxes.
Gary McKnight; sexual offender registration form contents required; bound over to grand jury.
Casey S. Owens; driving while license revoked; sentenced to 48 hours, ordered to pay court costs.
Rosalinda Perez; violation of financial responsibility law; ordered to pay $25.
Holly Peters; reckless driving, driving while license suspended, violation of open container law; failed to appear in court.
Sergei A. Pochikai; speeding, no CDL; for speeding, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs. No CDL amended to vehicle overweight, ordered to pay $50 plus court costs.
Timothy Boyd Rowe; criminal trespass, failure to appear; bound over to grand jury.
Jacob Bryson Scott; youth tobacco/smoking hemp/vapor products use; retired three months.
Joshua Ryan Smith; assault; sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Scott Christopher Smith; possession of a weapon with the intent to go armed; bound over to grand jury.
Justin Tomerlin; bumper law violation, driving on suspended license, failure to appear; for failure to appear, sentenced to 10 days with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs. All remaining charges dismissed.
Brian Anthony Valentine; burglary, vandalism, disorderly conduct; bound over to grand jury.
Luke Garrett Vogel; shoplifting; sentenced to 40 hours community service, issued no contact order, ordered to pay court costs.
Lacy Lynn Watridge; vandalism; bound over to grand jury.
Summer B. Wilbanks; child abuse/neglect/endangerment, meth violation with intent, schedule II drug violation, two counts simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, accessory after the fact; child abuse/neglect/endangerment and schedule II drug violation not prosecuted. All remaining charges bound over to grand jury.
