William Edward Appleton

Mr. William Edward Appleton, 69, died Feb. 15, 2023, at AHC Meadowbrook. 

Mr. Appleton was born Dec. 29, 1953. He was a hair stylist in Indiana and Florida, and retired in his hometown in Tennessee. He loved to travel and go to Dog Days in Ardmore. He is preceded in death by stepfather and mother, Olen Starks Sr. and Pearline Appleton; and brother Olen Starks Jr. 

