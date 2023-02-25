Mr. William Edward Appleton, 69, died Feb. 15, 2023, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mr. Appleton was born Dec. 29, 1953. He was a hair stylist in Indiana and Florida, and retired in his hometown in Tennessee. He loved to travel and go to Dog Days in Ardmore. He is preceded in death by stepfather and mother, Olen Starks Sr. and Pearline Appleton; and brother Olen Starks Jr.
Memorial services were Feb. 20 at Willow Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Wilecia Appleton; brothers, Joe T. Starks of Huntsville, Ala., Darrelle E. Starks and wife Casandra of Murfreesboro; sisters, Shirley Smith and husband James of Elkmont, Ala., Eddie Marie Starks, Onitta Martindale, both of Pulaski, Paula Johnson of Nashville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
