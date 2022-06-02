The Giles County Health Department has an opportunity to apply for a County Health Council Grant for $200,000 to build a pavilion at the Agri Park for the farmers market and to expand the walking trail for better accessibility.
The Agri Park Committee heard about the opportunity during a recent called meeting and approved applying for the grant.
“So basically, we have to tie this in and the category that they are tying it into has to be Fighting Obesity,” Giles County Executive Melissa Greene said, adding that the grant could be used for an expansion to the walking trail at the Agri Park and a pavilion for the new Farmers Market.
“We can tie the Farmers Market into this grant as well because those are healthy food choices,” she said. “In addition to that, we can start up some clubs and organizations — some walking clubs — and they can meet underneath that pavilion to again start some exercise programs and things using our park.
Greene commended Giles County Health Department Facilitator Savannah Jenkins for being “a Godsend to Giles County for all the work that she does to help.”
“This master plan, the track that we do have so far, that was 99 percent of her work,” Greene said, adding that Jenkins also came to the county with this grant as well. “Make sure you say a big ‘thank you’ because they are doing a lot of stuff over at our health department to help our entire community and help us save money and do some good stuff for all of us.”
“The reason for this expansion is to connect the park together and to make the current track and the pavilion accessible for all abilities and ages,” Jenkins said of the phraseology to be used in the grant application process.
It is a 100 percent grant requiring no matching funds and the committee discussed that the pavilion would be completed first and the remainder of the funds would be used for the walking trail expansion.
Committee Member Benny Birdsong said he had a quote of $40,000 for a 45-by-84-foot pavilion to be installed.
“We only have four grocery stores in the entire county that have fresh produce,” Jenkins said. “It’s not even fresh. Grocery store produce is not fresh.
“And we only have a farmers market open on Saturdays (on the Square), and all of those are within city limits, except Piggly Wiggly.”
She said the locally grown fresh produce at the Agri Park would be available without people having to drive into town, but the pavilion would be multi-use for other programs as well.
The pavilion would be built so booths could be on one side and trucks could back up to the other side to sell products out of the back and set up a booth as well, Greene said.
The project would have to be complete within a year, running from July 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.
In other business during its meeting May 19, the committee:
• Approved sending the purchase, installation and monthly access of security cameras at Agri Park to the county commission’s Budget Committee. Committee member David Wamble voted against.
• Heard there were funds left in the Litter Grant which could be used for more benches or picnic tables that are covered 100 percent. Greene said more benches could go along the walking trail.
