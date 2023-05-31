Substantial raises for school system employees is the highlight of the proposed 2023-24 Giles County budget.
At the end of June, the full Giles County Commission will have a proposed budget with an estimated $18 million in revenues to consider for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year.
The proposed budget calls for no increase in the county’s property tax rate, which is set to remain at $1.9863.
The commission’s Budget Committee spent a full day last week going over the budget category by category with very little discussion on most proposed expenditures. The day-long meeting came after more than a month of individual committee meetings where the components of the county departments’ budgets were discussed in detail.
The full commission will consider the budget in its June meeting, which has been moved to June 29 to allow time for the budget to be properly advertised as required by state law. A public hearing is also required and will be held June 27 in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
The 2023-24 fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposed expenditures require the county commission to pull more than $400,000 from its fund balance reserve during the fiscal year in order for the budget to be balanced. That is the amount the budget committee approved to fund the operations of Giles County Fire and Rescue at approximately $250,000, Giles County Library at approximately $160,000, Minor Hill Public Library at $1,854, Ardmore Public Library at $3,650 and Campbellsville Library at $1,500.
County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners said she is comfortable with using money from the reserves to balance the budget under the current circumstances. Those circumstances, she explained, include historically frugal county department heads who keep important expenses in their budgets each year, but rarely, if ever, spend 100 percent of the funds they are budgeted. The reasons for this vary, she said, but much of it is due to staff shortages where positions are funded in a budget but are not filled for the entire fiscal year.
Moore-Sumners made those comments in response to District 4 County Commissioner Matthew Hopkins’ concerns that the county’s budget would be balanced by basically digging into what is supposed to be savings. Hopkins said, while he wasn’t sure where to cut, he believes the budget should be balanced from spending cuts.
“I can’t help but agree,” Moore-Sumners said. “We don’t need to set the precedent of budgeting from our fund balance. But we also need to be mindful of what is coming from the fund balance and the record we have of frugal department heads.”
Noting that the current problem of short staffing in county departments impacts the funds available to the county, Moore-Sumners said she knows that no county department will spend 100 percent of the funds in the budget.
She stressed, however, that the amounts budgeted are important because at some point in the future the county wants to get back to being fully staffed and those funds need to stay in the budgets each year as if those positions were going to be filled.
“I hope we get to that point,” she said, of being fully staffed. “Our departments are struggling. It’s probably not going to happen the next couple of years, so right now we can take care of what we have.”
Even with more than $400,000 budgeted to come from the fund balance, it is projected to end the 2023-24 fiscal year with more than $11 million in reserves.
Retaining and recruiting employees through competitive pay is a key part of the proposed 2023-24 budget, and a big portion of that effort is coming through the state of Tennessee in the form of increased education and safety spending.
Schools
Changes to how the state funds education will result in the Giles County School System receiving more than $4 million in additional education funding, and from the Board of Education all the way through multiple commission committee meetings, local officials have expressed their excitement in what that means for teachers and all school system employees.
With the exception of three new positions, the school board has proposed that the extra funding from the state goes to direct raises in pay for certificated, non-certificated and administrative employees.
Moore-Sumners called this budget vital for the future of the school system as her department took the opportunity of new funding to rebuild the school system’s salary structures across the board.
For teachers, two major changes were realized. First, the minimum raise for certificated employees beginning July 1 will be approximately $6,800 per year. Second, step raises have been extended at the 25-year level for veteran teachers.
Non-certificated school system employees will also receive raises, and step raises for most have been extended to 25 years of service as well.
“This is super exciting!” Moore-Sumners said of the county’s move toward regionally competitive education salaries. “It’s hard to believe it is happening.”
She noted that all of this is being done without increasing the county’s annual contribution to the school system, and the school system will continue to be able to build its fund balance, which is being used to help fund the school system’s capital projects.
The school system budget has passed unanimously through the school board and multiple county commission committees, including last Thursday when it was passed into the proposed budget unanimously.
SRO Funding
Another key component from the state that will help both the school system and county general budgets is approximately $600,000 funding to place School Resource Officers in every county school.
The county commission and the school system have combined funding over the past couple of years to ensure that each county school already has an SRO, with GCHS having two.
State funding will allow that to continue while taking the financial obligation off the county and school system.
This frees up more than $130,000 for the school system and more than $450,000 for the county.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton’s budget proposal this year asked that the money the county saves due to state SRO funding be used to add one more SRO at Richland and one deputy at the Giles County Courthouse. Those requests have received unanimous support from the commission’s Law Enforcement and Budget committees.
Moore-Sumners stressed the current state of the proposed budget is completely contingent on receiving the $600,000 from the state for SROs and being able to use that to replace local funding of SROs at all county schools. She added that confirmation from the state on the SRO funding will hopefully be received in early June.
County Employees
Moore-Sumners explained that county employees who were earning less than $30,000 per year will have their pay elevated at the requests of their department heads.
Those raises, regular county milestone, or step-raises, and state mandated increases for elected officials that carry over to department heads as well have also been part of the county’s efforts to keep and recruit employees to fill some of the short-staffed departments.
Additionally, the budget committee voted to give all other county employees a 2 percent raise.
Emergency Services
The most discussed departmental budget was Emergency Services, which has been restructured to pull Ambulance, Fire and Rescue and Emergency Management under one director with each department maintaining their own individual command structure.
These departments still maintain their own budgets with Emergency Services administrating their finances and overall operations.
County Executive Graham Stowe has explained that previously all three departments were operating individually, but now under the Emergency Services umbrella they have the ability to share resources, which he noted is already resulting in savings.
Those savings showed up in a proposed budget request for those three agencies that is decreased more than $80,000 combined.
Included in that budget request is a position that Emergency Services Director Bill Myers said provides an extra emergency responder during daytime hours when most volunteers are not available. He added that the position establishes a pilot program to help Fire and Rescue grow to serve as a support agency for emergency medical services to respond alongside ambulance personnel.
The Emergency Operations Specialist position has been proposed to be funded at $47,500 annually in the Emergency Services funding request. Myers noted that there are operational duties that currently are not and cannot be done with volunteer personnel that the position would be responsible for, ultimately making Fire and Rescue and all Emergency Services agencies able to better respond to emergency situations.
It was noted that the position is created in the budget from funding for other positions that are not currently staffed. It was also again stressed by some commissioners that the combined Emergency Services budgets came in at $80,000 less than the previous year.
“They’ve turned in one heck of a budget,” District 2 Commissioner Terry Jones said. “I don’t think we should micromanage them.”
Myers offered a list of functions not currently being performed across Emergency Services, many of which involved regular maintenance of expensive and vital emergency response equipment.
The result of the committee discussion was a 4-3 vote against the position. Voting for the position were Jones, District 6 Commissioner Evan Baddour and District 1 Commissioner Erin Curry. Voting not to fund it were commissioners David Adams (District 3), Hopkins, Gayle Jones (District 5) and Judy Pruett (District 7).
Curry, chairman of the committee, announced that she would be bringing the position back before the full commission for inclusion in the budget because she sees it as a potential life saving position and believes it has a chance to be approved by the full commission.
The committee then voted to put the funding for the position in the Emergency Services budget contingent that the position is approved by the full commission. If the full commission does not include the position in the budget, the $47,500 would come out of the budget and remain in the county’s fund balance.
Voting to keep the funds in the budget were Terry Jones, Gayle Jones, Baddour, Pruett and Curry. Voting against were Adams and Hopkins.
Non-Profits
For this year’s budget, the county commission voted not to hear charitable non-profit appropriation requests until after the budget is complete.
Fire and Rescue and the libraries included in the budget are considered as essential county services by the commission, which is why they have received funding.
The county commission will not consider any other non-profit appropriations until after the budget goes into effect July 1.
Departmental expenditure highlights in the proposed 2023-24 budget include:
• $6 million in local funding for schools.
• $3.4 million for the Sheriff’s Department and $2.7 million for the Giles County Jail.
• Some commissioners continue to question if the county should be paying to have dead livestock picked up at a projected cost of almost $84,000 for the year.
Other commissioners defended it as both beneficial to the agriculture industry in Giles County and important for soil and water conservation in the county.
The committee voted 6-1 to include dead animal pick up in the budget with Hopkins voting against.
• Rabies and Animal Control is projected to spend $111,509 for the year. That includes a $40,000 salary for the person chosen to replace Animal Control Director Morgan Sutton. Sutton is transitioning to full-time with the Sheriff’s Department.
Significant to this budget is the committee’s approval to include $5,000 to pay the Giles County Humane Association to help transport animals.
• $3.5 million budget for the Ambulance Service.
