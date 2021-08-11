A future SPEC building will enable the Giles County Economic Development Commission to draw in potential projects to the area, something EDC Director David Hamilton said is still hindering some prospects.
During the EDC’s full board meeting, Hamilton said while some projects could not be submitted on without having an existing building, other work is progressing, and 25 acres is being purchased for a SPEC site.
Project Updates
The EDC is still working with Frito Lay on their local expansion, Hamilton said, adding that 200 people came to the company’s recent job fair.
“It’s just a long process,” Hamilton insisted.
Hamilton said he has been working with Patriot Rails and land is being purchased by the business for a transload facility.
This will be a cost saver for companies that currently bring their resin in by truck and with storage as well, he said, including that there will be “a lot of opportunities” with this.
In other business during its meeting, the EDC:
• Heard unemployment rates in Giles County are at 6.3 percent, the state is at 5.6 and the national average is 6.1.
• Heard from Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker that the chamber is applying for an ECD grant. Parker said after the pandemic many people now work remotely, and co-spaces with access to fiber-optic broadband have become a popular solution.
The chamber is in the process of converting its street-level floor to such a space that will include 24/7 digital access, fiber-optic broadband, 20 high and low workstations, eight micro-offices, training and meeting space, copy center, break area and a phone booth for private calls.
This “collaborative work environment” is also geared toward keeping “young talent” in Giles County as well, Parker added.
• Heard the EDC had been awarded $50,000 through a ThreeStar grant. The Giles Chamber received $2,500 of that, and $2,500 will go toward a “green space” for hiking, EDC Administrative Assistant and Giles County ThreeStar Coordinator Marilyn Ricciardi said.
The remaining $45,000 will go to the school system for phlebotomy arms, a wielding simulator, steel laser cutter and sawmill.
“The school system can help promote those careers and give them hands-on experience, too,” Hamilton said.
• Heard A&D Enterprises bought five acres on Tarpley Shop Road for its new facility.
• Heard Hamilton would like to get the city, county, EDC, chamber and whomever else to promote “Pulaski is home of UT Southern,” he said, adding that he felt a PR campaign would be beneficial for this.
• Approved moving the November full board meeting to Nov. 17.
• Heard a new video for the EDC’s website would need to be made to include UT Southern and take out Martin Methodist.
• Approved amendments to by-laws to include start and end dates and length of term for various positions on the board. The amendments also included requirements for appointments of designees.
• Approved for Hamilton and Ricciardi to view online bank accounts, not to make any transactions.
• Heard development is in the works on Highway 31 that will be commercial retail in the front and residential lots and townhouses in the back.
• Heard Lot 15’s grubbing is ongoing.
• Heard Dunkin’ is coming to the old Krystal’s site.
• Heard the Giles County Historical Society is always looking for new members. All that is required is a membership fee of $20 that includes an informational bulletin that they will receive quarterly.
• Heard that 45 cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus had been reported in the county. County Executive Melissa Greene encouraged everyone to exercise precautions.
• Heard the STRHS cafeteria is no longer open to the public.
• Heard the pool hours at UT Southern have changed to 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
