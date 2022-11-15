The Giles County Commission is scheduled to meet in full session Monday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel beginning at approximately 8:50 a.m.
The agenda for the meeting is included below. Items not on the agenda can be brought to the floor by county commissioners during the meeting.
Scheduled agenda items include:
• Consider changing the name of the Ambulance Committee to the Emergency Services Committee to encompass Giles EMS, Office of Emergency Management and Giles Fire and Rescue.
• Hear from State Senator Joey Hensley and Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton.
• Consider new and renewal Notaries Pubic At Large.
• Consider appointments to the Giles County E911 Board as follows: Roy Griggs, Joe Purvis, Billy Myers, Josh Young, Tracy Wilburn, Kenneth Bass, Dr. Beth Louie and Matthew Wysock.
• Consider appointments to the Airport Advisory Committee as follows: commissioners Terry Jones, Jim Lathrop and Roger Reedy.
• Clarification of the appointment of Ronnie Brindley to the Industrial Development Board.
• Consider county department reports, agreements, contracts and grants.
• Consider guidelines for employing a delinquent tax attorney trustee and contract appointing delinquent tax attorney.
• Consider a request by TK Recycling for solid waste processing.
