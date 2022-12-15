The Agri Park Board Committee reviewed changes to its proposed by-laws, rules and regulations and a lease agreement earlier this month.
All of the discussions held over the past couple of months have been to create and fine tune the documents that define the committee as well as its role in governing and operating the Agri Park.
Agri Park Committee Chairman and County Commissioner Matt Rubelsky acknowledged County Executive Graham Stowe’s work on the bylaws, which were compiled from previous discussions and research into other county-owned facilities.
The committee did not vote on the proposed changes at its Dec. 2 meeting.
Changes to the proposed by-laws discussed at the meeting include:
• The board to be comprised of the county executive, five appointed county commissioners and one representative from each of four civic clubs stipulated by the charter.
• The board to be chaired by any member who receives a majority vote. When the chair is a commissioner, the vice chair will be filled by a club member. When the chair is a club member, the vice chair will be a commissioner.
• The financial management of the Agri Park will be administered by the county finance director.
• The committee may consist of any non-board club members or commissioners to make recommendations regarding the conduct of the Agri Park to the board. That bylaw applies to any subcommittee the board appoints.
• In the absence of the county executive, an issue at hand can be postponed indefinitely. It could be brought back as a motion at the next meeting.
• Each member must be represented in person. Web-based or a substitute person is not permitted.
• If a board member is absent for two consecutive meetings, they may, at the discretion of the club or commission, be backfilled with a permanent replacement. If a commissioner resigns, the county executive will appoint their replacement. A vacant club member seat will be filled by their organization.
• In an extenuating circumstance a temporary alternate representative will be allowed to serve in the absence of a board member.
• The public would be able to reserve the park no more than one year in advance with the reservation/lease agreement not being final until it is signed and 15 percent of the lease fee collected. Clubs would not require a deposit.
The committee reviewed already established and some new changes to the rules and regulations. Those included:
• No alcoholic beverages at any time. No tobacco use or electronic cigarettes in enclosed areas.
• Use of skateboards and skates would not be allowed in Volunteer Hall. Only concealed carry of firearms allowed.
• No open flame unless approved through the county executive’s office.
• No provocative dancing or explicit activity that would be considered lewd, sexual, obscene or illicit to any citizen or observer.
• No passing of money into articles of clothing.
• Advertising has to be approved through the county executive’s office.
• No persons over the age of 8 years old using restrooms for the opposite sex except those needing assistance for ADA compliance.
• Trash to be thrown away in appropriate trash containers.
• All dogs must be on a leash and cleaned up after. Owners would be liable for bites or damages. No dogs in buildings except for service dogs.
• Attendant must be present at all times for bounce houses.
• Violators of the rules may be banned from future use of the park.
The committee agreed for Stowe to make the discussed changes and ask County Attorney Chris Williams to review them, after which the committee could consider them for approval.
