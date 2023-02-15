The Giles County Agri Park is moving forward with plans for 2023 events under new bylaws and new rules and regulations for the use of the park.
The Agri Park Board of Directors discussed some changes to the new bylaws and rules at its monthly meeting last week, including one of the biggest changes made to the operation of the park.
That change is that the general public can only rent Volunteer Hall and the cattle barn portions of the park. The rest of the park is only available for events sponsored by civic clubs that are represented on the Agri Park board and the county.
Due to this rule, the Pulaski Lions Club has agreed to sponsor the Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow, which is an outside event that uses much of the park, including the horse show ring.
While he acknowledged voting in favor of the new rules and bylaws, Benny Birdsong, who is caretaker at the Agri Park and the Lions Club representative on the board, asked why the public can’t rent the whole park without club sponsorship.
“Why can’t they come down here and rent the park like they used to?” Birdsong said. “Why is it necessary?”
County Executive Graham Stowe, who serves on the Agri Park board as an ex-officio member only voting to break ties, said he thinks the several-month long process the board went through to develop the bylaws and rules makes it patently obvious to other board members why it is necessary.
“The county doesn’t want to be in the event center business,” Stowe included as one broad reason for the rule, adding that he speaks for a lot of county commissioners in expressing concern over the liability the county is open to with the Agri Park as an event center. “If you all want to take this as club members and make it an event center, have at it. But the county does not want the liability, doesn’t want to subsidize an event center.”
Stowe said there are members of the county commission who would like to see the civic clubs take the Agri Park and operate it without county involvement.
“That said, I see where the county has a long-term interest in it to make it successful,” Stowe continued. “But, if you want to make it an event center, we’d have to talk about divesting the county from it and you all running with it as clubs, because that’s what’s done in other counties.”
Jason Doggett, who serves on the Agri Park board as the Civitan Club representative, explained that county commissioners have come and gone over the years with different theories as to how the Agri Park should work.
“They’ve come in with different ideas, and in the past there have been some commissioners come in who want to see it work more as an event center that could support itself, bring more money into the county, not be something the county has to spend money on,” Doggett said. “I would say that’s why some of us look at it that way, because that’s the way we’ve been forced to look at it. I understand that if you turn this into an event center, it turns this into a whole different level of liability.”
Upcoming Events
Upcoming events at the Agri Park include: the Community Radio Auction, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26; the annual Lawn and Garden Show, April 7-8; the Vicky Garland Memorial Pow Wow, April 29-30; and Community RFD holds its distribution at the Agri Park Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.
In other business during last week’s monthly meeting, the Agri Park board:
• Elected George Witt to serve as vice chair. The new Agri Park board bylaws dictate that if a county commissioner is chairman of the board, a civic club representative will serve as vice chair, and vice versa. County Commissioner Matt Rubelsky is chairman of the Agri Park board. The vice chair presides over meetings in the absence of the chair.
• Agreed with a suggestion from Stowe that the new application agreement be printed on one sheet, front and back, with the new rules for park use attached so applicants can leave the application and take the rules and regulations with them.
• Also agreed to waive the $400 deposit required to lease the park for events at Volunteer Hall and the cattle barn that are four hours or less.
• Discussed the best way to get repairs and work needed at the park accomplished. Birdsong and Jerry Farmer will continue to do as much as they can and ask the board for help if needed.
• No new information has been received on a playground equipment grant for the Agri Park.
• The FEMA storm shelter grant, Stowe said, had gone through another set of FEMA reviews in January and had not been rejected.
The Agri Park board of directors is scheduled to meet the first Friday of each month at 9 a.m. in Volunteer Hall at the Agri Park.
