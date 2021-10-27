With a remount for an ambulance expected to take a year, the Giles County Ambulance Committee heard from County Executive Melissa Greene that a new demo ambulance that is “identical” to the ambulance that was purchased last year would be acquired instead.
Greene said during the ambulance committee meeting that $120,000 was put in the budget for the remount, but the demo ambulance was only $125,000.
“That’s the only thing it’s been used for — as a demo,” Greene said, adding that the ambulance purchased last year was $178,000.
Instead of waiting a year for a remount, Greene said, “It will be a great deal for the county.”
Since there was money in the budget for this item, the committee did not have to approve the purchase.
“We try and keep it transparent so we are all on the same page and know what is going on,” Greene insisted. “So, I wanted to bring it to you all to let you know this is the route we would prefer to do to make sure nobody had any issues with it.”
Giles County EMS Director Roy Griggs said the demo ambulance would come with a full warranty and “graphics and all” to be ready to go as soon as it passes state inspection.
“It’s just a heck of a deal,” Greene said.
The committee approved to move forward with the purchase of the demo ambulance.
Staffing
“We are scheduled to have five operating ambulances,” Griggs said. “We’ve been working with four trucks or less.
“Today we have three ambulances covering this county.”
Griggs said the staffing shortage is not an isolated struggle but one that is widespread.
“We help every surrounding county and thank God they come help us,” Griggs insisted.
Calls have gone up by 723, deaths are at 66 compared to last year’s 53 and there has been “a drastic increase in the number of transfers.” Those transfers include requests for transport to Virginia, Kentucky, Knoxville, Birmingham, Memphis, “and we can’t do that,” Griggs said.
“We have to refer them on to a private service that maybe can do it,” he said, adding that “this is a norm for us.”
Griggs said EMS supervisors and administrative assistant Chastity Hobbs pitch in to help.
Even though it is easy to call 9-1-1 and request an ambulance, some patients are not necessarily needing the service and will not even meet the requirements per their insurance, Griggs informed.
For those non-urgent/non-emergency situations, Griggs said it is recommended the patient go by car, if they can.
“They get took care of, I can promise you that,” Griggs insisted, adding whether by the EMS or through other sources.
Griggs said it is likely he may even show up at a scene alone and have to ask an off-duty officer to drive the ambulance for him.
Getting people trained and interested, Griggs said, was the answer.
“I want y’all to know this is where we are at,” Griggs said.
Greene spoke of a day she rode with Griggs to a crash, where one of three ambulances running that day transported a patient from the scene to Huntsville and another to Nashville, which possibly left one ambulance for a county of 30,000 people.
“To me that is scary,” Greene said. “But we’re doing everything we can, and we are trying to think outside the box.”
Greene mentioned childcare and bonus pay for extra shifts as some incentives that have been discussed.
“We have got to do something to try and help this department,” Greene said. “It’s an expected service.”
It was discussed that raises and bonuses were given out last year.
“I don’t know what the answer is, but we are going to have to change our direction and even do more,” District 2 Commissioner David Wamble said.
Griggs said Bedford County has started its own EMT program that pays students to go to school and pays for their books and tuition.
“We’re exploring the idea of having our own school in Giles County that provides the school for EMTs here and what that would take,” Greene said. “When I say we are trying to explore all options, we really are.”
When asked about the need of another ambulance when only three are frequently all that are manned, Greene said, “We still have to have the equipment as if we are fully staffed, because that could change next month.”
“The goal is to be fully staffed,” Greene said.
In other business during its Oct. 22 meeting, the committee:
• Heard Tommy Gatlin will be retiring after almost 45 years with the EMS.
“There is no way to replace him,” Griggs said. “He is very, very deserving.”
