When former EMS Director Roy Griggs retired earlier this year after his 43 years of duty, the county had to meticulously choose his replacement, and that choice was CCP EMS Chief Willow Chavez.
“I am so excited to take on this new role and am excited for the future of our ambulance service,” Chavez said, adding that her background includes being in the United States Army and Army Reserve for 15 years and most recently being a critical care paramedic at a ground ambulance service.
“When faced with replacing longtime EMS Director Roy Griggs, everyone understood that the selection of a new EMS Chief would be of critical importance to the future of the agency,” Giles County Emergency Services Director Bill Myers said. “The first step in the process was to hold team meetings with employees to ensure everyone had an opportunity to share their thoughts on the characteristics that the new chief should demonstrate.
“The general consensus from those employees participating in the team meetings was that the new chief should demonstrate leadership skills related to communications, structure, consistency and a desire to develop employees into future leaders.”
Giles EMS has been serving the county since 1972, and who is leading the department contributes greatly to how efficiently the service is run.
“I have been through the Tennessee state course for critical care and also hold the Flight Paramedic Certification (FP-C), as well as the Community Paramedic Certification (CP-C),” Chavez said. “I have been in EMS since 2014, starting as a Basic EMT.
“During that time, I have attended thousands of hours of training, earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences with a focus on paramedic care and am currently working toward a master’s in public safety and leadership.”
Myers said the county received 11 applications/resumes that were narrowed down to four candidates through a “scoring process related to the job description.”
Chavez was one of the four candidates who was interviewed.
“I think it’s important to remember where I came from and remember what service in EMS really means,” Chavez said. “Just a month ago, I was still working 24-hour shifts on an ambulance.
“The people who do this job make huge sacrifices every day to serve their community, and as a leader, I don’t ever want to lose touch with that.”
Myers said Chavez was one of two candidates who was selected by a panel of four people, including a supervisor and field training officer from Giles EMS, who interviewed and scored the four semi-finalists.
The two remaining candidates were then brought in for a day-long interview, he said.
“My hope for this ambulance service is to push us forward when it comes to our ability to provide for our community,” Chavez said. “My focus includes implementing more progressive and up-to date protocols that will better meet the needs we encounter in this rural county and enable my employees to fully work within the scope of care they have been trained in.
“I am also looking at added training opportunities for our providers. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of training and planning,” she said. “In addition, I will be conducting a pay study to look at our current employee salaries.
“I feel strongly that we need to take care of our community members, but I also feel strongly that it’s my responsibility to advocate for my employees because they are also a part of this community, and the service that they provide can literally mean the difference between life and death.”
Myers said the day-long interview process provided the “opportunity for crew members to meet each candidate, ask questions and see first-hand how they might contribute to our success.”
“Based upon all aspects of the process, a final decision was made to offer Chief Chavez the position of Giles County EMS Chief,” Myers concluded.
“I am so excited for the future of EMS as a whole,” Chavez said. “As a profession, we have grown exponentially over the last few decades, and that gives us the ability to do so much for our citizens.
“The days of ‘ambulance drivers’ and taking people to the hospital are behind us,” she said. “Today, we have the ability to take the hospital to our patients whenever and wherever they are. Whether they are at home, in the ditch or 20 acres off the roadway on farmland, we have the ability to take critical, advanced, life-saving interventions to our patients and give them the best chance for a positive outcome, and we are trained to do it in the rain, in the snow, in the heat, in the cold… whatever is required.
“I am so proud to say that the paramedics and EMTs at this service take on this very challenging task with an inspiring amount of love, commitment and compassion for their community,” Chavez said. “I feel very thankful to be a part of this wonderful group of people.”
