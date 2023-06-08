Image web.jpg

Giles EMS Chief Willow Chavez

When former EMS Director Roy Griggs retired earlier this year after his 43 years of duty, the county had to meticulously choose his replacement, and that choice was CCP EMS Chief Willow Chavez.

“I am so excited to take on this new role and am excited for the future of our ambulance service,” Chavez said, adding that her background includes being in the United States Army and Army Reserve for 15 years and most recently being a critical care paramedic at a ground ambulance service.

