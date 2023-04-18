The Giles County Commission’s Budget Committee has recommended spending almost $29,000 for upgrades and additions to the Giles County Animal Shelter.
Animal Shelter Director Morgan Sutton explained to the committee last week how expanding concrete along part of the shelter would allow the addition of kennels and help with drainage issues.
Sutton thanked the Giles County Highway Department for a lot of grading and other work that has been done at the shelter over the past couple of years, but she noted that the shelter is always at capacity and needs to look better for the people coming to adopt animals.
“I have to apologize to the public when they come out there,” Sutton said, who noted that additional fencing will completely secure the shelter’s perimeter.
A few years ago, the county commission agreed to provide $100,000 for the construction of a new shelter on the current property. However, increases in costs makes that impossible, but with the funds still available, the proposed upgrades and additions are designed to do what is needed to safely and humanely house the animals brought
The upgrades and expansion received unanimous budget committee approval. The issue will require full county commission approval.
Following the extreme weather of December and January, the county was approached about dangerous conditions at the intersection of Highway 166 South and the Highway 64 bypass intersection.
The concerns involved the traffic signal at the intersection not recognizing vehicles waiting at the light on Highway 166 due to heavy fog obstructing optic sensors.
County Executive Graham Stowe told the budget committee that re-engineering the intersection could cost around $250,000, but added that long-term there could possibly be state grants to help with that.
For the short-term, Stowe said three sensor loops can be added to the road at the intersection to help with traffic detection at a cost of approximately $15,000.
“That should fix the problems we just saw recently,” he said.
The budget committee voted to send the issue to the full county commission by a vote of 6-0-1 with Commissioner Erin Curry abstaining due to her employment with engineering firm Sain Associates.
In other business during the April 10 budget committee meeting:
•The committee failed to move forward a suggestion that county commissioners receive standard per month pay rather than being paid per the meetings they attend. After lengthy discussion, a motion to send commissioner compensation to the full commission failed due to the lack of a second.
• Voted down proposed changes to the non-profit appropriations application that would have included IRS guidelines on the application. Specifically of note during the conversation was IRS guidelines on non-profit organizations
refraining from political activism in order to keep their tax-exempt
The issue generated significant discussion, including questions as to who would determine what political activism is, how would it be determined and when would the guidelines start to be applied?
The committee voted down the issue by a vote of 2-5. Voting for were District 4 Commissioner Matthew Hopkins and District 2 Commissioner Terry Jones. Voting against were District 1 Commissioner Curry, District 6 Commissioner Evan Baddour, District 5 Commissioner Gayle Jones, District 3 Commissioner David Adams and District 7 Commissioner Judy Pruett.
Issues rejected in committee can be brought to the floor of any full commission meeting with or without a committee recommendation.
