Commission Preview

The Giles County Commission’s Budget Committee has recommended spending almost $29,000 for upgrades and additions to the Giles County Animal Shelter.

Animal Shelter Director Morgan Sutton explained to the committee last week how expanding concrete along part of the shelter would allow the addition of kennels and help with drainage issues.

Tags

