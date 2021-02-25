The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved motions to pay off three key budgetary items at its Feb. 4 meeting, while still boasting a healthy savings account.
The board approved a motion to accept a contract from Wright Paving to perform a street paving project in 2021. The project in question is not expected to begin until summer and will encompass Smith Avenue, Ashton Street, Ardmore Ridge Road and Austin Street. The total cost of the project according to the bid was $189,976.79.
In addition, Mayor Mike Magnusson suggested it might also be a good time to pay the remaining balance on two more items on which the city owed. Paying off the items ahead of schedule would save on interest, according to the mayor, so the board approved a motion to pay the remaining balance owed on a backhoe at $14,512.76 and a police car at $12,500.
This left the city’s remaining savings balance at $158,793.69 with an additional $116,937.31 in certificates of deposit for a grand total of $275,731.
Magusson noted Ardmore is in good shape financially for a town of its size.
Appointments and Personnel
The board approved a motion to appoint Theresa Weir to a three-year term on the Library Board. A motion was also approved to temporarily hire Amanda Lynch at a rate of $7.25 per hour for a position at the library until an ad for the position could be placed in the newspaper.
The board heard the city of Ardmore’s emergency personnel were in need of officers and dispatchers. A motion passed to hire Tori Woodard as a dispatcher at a rate of $11 per hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.