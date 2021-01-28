Newly elected aldermen Wayne Harvell and Ken Crosson and re-elected alderman Garon Hargrove were sworn in during the regular session of the Ardmore Board of Mayor and Alderman Jan. 14.
Alderman Shane Emerson updated the board on the improvements to the city’s sewer system. Phase I was complete and Phase II would soon begin, Emerson said.
Mayor Appointments
Mayor Mike Magnusson announced several board appointments:
• Water board: Emerson and Harvell
• Street department: Hargrove, Emerson and Harvell
• Beautification: Spencer Smith, Jason Sherman and Crosson
• Library Board: Harvell and Ramajit Kaur
• Buildings and Grounds: Hargrove, Harvell and Crosson
• ECD: Magnusson
• Planning Commission: Crosson and Ed Burgoon
• Industrial Board: Smith and Crosson
Magnusson said, even with the pandemic, the revenue coming in has been good, and he expects continued progress.
“We can get a whole lot done this next year,” he added.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a motion to retain Joe Henry as city attorney for two years.
• Approved a motion to retain Joe Fowlkes as city judge.
• Approved a motion to elect Emerson as vice mayor for two years.
• Heard a new police officer was being considered.
• Heard a request for a $250 donation to Ardmore High School’s baseball program. Magnusson said the city should assist with this contribution but asked that the request be in writing.
The board will next meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at city hall.
