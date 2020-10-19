The Ardmore City Park could receive an upgrade to its playground equipment as the Ardmore (Tenn.) Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to seek out a $25,000 matching grant at its Oct. 1 meeting.
The resolution states that should the grant be approved, it will go toward upgrading the playground and splash pad at the park, while also ensuring that the facilities remain compliant with the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act). The Local Parks and Recreation Funds grant would be provided through the Division of Recreation Educational Services of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The board also heard that there was an interest in setting aside an area in the city park for pickle ball, a physically low-impact sport that can be played by all ages and combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. No action was taken by the board, but city personnel will look further into the subject.
Street Work Bid
The board also unanimously approved a motion to accept a $3,360 bid for tile that will be used for a repair project on Ardmore Ridge Road. The board also heard about several other potential street projects that could receive work in the near future, but no action was taken on those items at the Oct. 1 meeting.
Fall Festival Fund-Raiser
The board unanimously approved a motion to allow Studio H Dance Company to host a fall festival fund-raiser at the Ardmore City Park Oct. 24. Studio H Dance Company is a dance studio that currently includes 26 girls and develops skills associated with competitive dancing. The proceeds from the fund-raiser will go toward paying the expenses for the 2020-21 competition season.
The fund-raiser event will include vendor booths and other attractions for people of all ages. The fall festival will be open to the public from 5-8 p.m.
Water Department Payment
The board approved a motion for the city to make a one-time $20,000 payment to the city water department in order to fulfill an agreement made in 2018.
Mayor Mike Magnusson explained that the agreement at the time was to pay $10,000 during the 2017-18 fiscal year and $10,000 more during the 2018-19 fiscal year. However, internal disagreements at the time had resulted in the payments never going through.
Alderman Paul T. Van Manen argued that because the payment had not been accepted at the time, the city had fulfilled its obligation.
Magnusson argued the issue was not resolved and this was an important step toward improving future relations and working together.
“To make relations good from here on, we need to clean up the past, and I would like for us to go ahead and, while we’ve got the money, go ahead and pay them the $20,000 and resolve this issue,” Magnusson said. “They’re part of the city just like we are. The city, the town and the water, we all do it together and can’t do it without each other.”
The vote passed 4-1 with Van Manen casting the lone vote against. Alderman Shane Emerson was absent.
Library Position
The board approved a motion to advertise for a full-time library position at a rate of $9 per hour for a 32-hour work week.
Van Manen questioned the need for three full-time library employees.
The motion passed 4-1 with Van Manen casting the lone vote against.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the September financial report.
• Set the large trash pick up dates for Oct. 19-23
• Approved actions taken at a joint meeting between the Ardmore, Tenn., and Ardmore, Ala., boards which consisted mostly of personnel decisions.
