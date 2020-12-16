The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Alderman spread a little holiday cheer at its Dec. 3 meeting, approving Christmas bonuses for city employees and issuing raises to two of its key office workers.
The board unanimously approved a motion to once again award Christmas bonuses at the same rate as the previous year with full-time employees receiving $200 and part-time employees receiving $100.
In addition, the board unanimously approved a $1 raise for both City Recorder Mary Prier and City Court Clerk Lorie Hardiman. These raises will be awarded retroactively coinciding with the anniversary month of each individual’s employment. Prier’s raise is retroactive to March 2020, while Hardiman’s is retroactive to April 2020.
2019-20 Audit
The approval of the 2019-20 Audit was postponed until the January 2021 board meeting when it was determined members of the board had not had sufficient time in order to review the report. The motion passed unanimously.
Highway Department Resolution
The board once again unanimously passed a resolution requesting that the Giles County Commission authorize the Giles County Highway Department to perform work in the city of Ardmore for the upcoming year, subject to fuel, material and employee hourly compensation reimbursement.
City Park Work
Alderman Paul T. Vanmanen presented a bid which was received by the city park for striping to convert an old basketball court into a pickle ball court to address the growing interest in the sport. Pickle ball is a physically low-impact sport that can be played by all ages and combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.
The work was to be done by Redline Striping, but Mayor Mike Magnusson and Alderman Shane Emerson expressed concerns that the currently low temperatures would inhibit the project. The board unanimously approved a motion to move forward with the project but to put off the work until spring.
City Beautification
The board unanimously passed a motion approving the sending of letters to property owners who were not in compliance with a beautification ordinance.
Emerson noted that letters should be sent before citations were given in order to allow property owners to rectify the situation. Alderman Garon Hargrove suggested the possibility of a future requirement that new property owners and renters sign an agreement acknowledging the rules and regulations for property upkeep in the city, thus leaving them without excuse if the rules and regulations were not kept. Multiple aldermen agreed this would potentially be a good idea, but no action was taken on the matter.
Aldermen Honored
The board discussed ways to honor aldermen Raymond Crabtree and Vanmanen, who will be replaced by newly elected aldermen Ken Crosson and Wayne Harvell at the January meeting.
Crabtree chose not to run for alderman after serving in the role for 31 years and thanked all those who served with him and voted for him during his time on the board.
Vanmanen echoed those sentiments, and both stated they did not need to be honored or receive a gift at the January meeting.
However, it was determined Magnusson and the city’s office workers would decide upon an appropriate honor and gift to be given to the two departing aldermen at the January meeting.
