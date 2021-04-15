The city of Ardmore will be enlisting the help of local sheriff’s departments to fill out the necessary patrols to keep citizens safe.
The Ardmore, Tenn., Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard at the April 1 meeting that due to the departure of two of the city’s police officers, the department would not have the necessary personnel to cover all shifts until new officers can be added. One officer is currently attending academy and will be joining the force in the coming months.
The Tennessee board approved a motion to enlist the help of deputies from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, while the Alabama board will be enlisting the help of deputies from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department. Mayor Mike Magnusson said he had a meeting planned with Giles County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners to discuss the financial details of the arrangement.
Second Readings
The board approved second readings of an ordinance to amend the 2020-21 budget as well as an ordinance for the de-annexation of property on Stateline Road East. Anyone affected by the de-annexation will have 75 days to file a complaint as of April 1.
Blessing Boxes
The board heard a presentation by the local Christians Helping Others Food Pantry organization for the addition of two local blessing boxes, one in Ardmore, Tenn., and one in Ardmore, Ala.
CHO’s mission is “to provide our neighbors with supplemental groceries to feed their families, as well as prayer and spiritual support to feed their souls.”
The organization asked only for permission to set up the box, which will include non-perishable food items, and suggestions on an appropriate location to place it. CHO noted that they encourage food donations as stated on the exterior of the boxes, but current volunteers have the necessary resources to keep the boxes supplied even if local citizens do not donate.
The board suggested the local farmer’s market as a potential location and approved a motion to allow the organization to set up the box. The Ardmore, Ala., box will be near the police station.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a $300 donation to the Boys and Girls Club.
• Heard there is a Tractor Pull scheduled for June 18-19.
