The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Aldermen made several personnel decisions including the hiring of a new library director at its Aug. 6 meeting.
Nickie Tucker was selected by the library board as its approved candidate, and the board passed a motion 4-2 to hire Tucker at an annual salary of $40,000. Tucker’s resume includes 11 years of teaching experience and a Master’s degree. Aldermen Shane Emerson and Paul Vanmanen both voted against due to salary concerns.
In addition, library worker Morgan Griffin-Morgan received a new job title of Assistant to the Library Director by unanimous motion of the board. Kathy Woodard was also hired as a temporary part-time employee of the library in another motion that passed unanimously.
Finally, the board also unanimously passed a motion to give street department employee Jake Johnson, who recently received the title of supervisor, a 9.4 percent pay raise.
Sprinkler System
The board unanimously passed a motion to accept a bid from Big Creek Landscaping LLC for work on the Ardmore City Park’s sprinkler system on its four ball fields at a price of $4,650 with an additional $2,000 possible, depending on the extent of the needed repairs.
Even with the potential addition of the $2,000, Big Creek Landscaping LLC’s bid was lower than that of the second bid that the board had secured.
Zoning Ordinance
The board unanimously passed an ordinance to amend Title II, Chapter 2, of the city’s zoning ordinance for a location on Highway 110 from A-G Agricultural and R-2 Medium Density Residential to B-2 General and Highway Business.
The zoning change had been recommended by the planning commission, and first reading of the amendment to the zoning ordinance took place at the meeting with a second reading to occur at next month’s planned meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Took no action on a request from the Ardmore Boys and Girls Club for $3,000 in funding.
• Passed a motion to put an upcoming street paving project out for bid.
