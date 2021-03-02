A March 1 police chase spanning multiple states ended with a 25-year-old Alabama man facing charges from at least three different agencies, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Adam Christian Taylor of Toney, Ala., reportedly led law enforcement officers of GCSD, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Alabama Highway Patrol and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department on a chase that exceeded speeds of 120 miles per hour as the suspect attempted to evade pursuit.
According to GCSD, the incident began at 3:36 p.m. Monday when they received reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Cedar Hurst Lane, Pulaski. Further information from dispatch indicated the incident to be a drive-by shooting with a description of the suspect’s vehicle as a blue Scion. GCSD confirmed that an individual was shot in the leg in the incident. The victim was reported to be in stable condition and was transported by Giles EMS to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for trauma treatment.
A GCSD deputy reported spotting a vehicle matching the description and attempted to perform a traffic stop, which led to the vehicle failing to yield and attempting to evade law enforcement.
The deputy reported that the vehicle crossed through a field in the vicinity of Giles County High School before turning onto Highway 31 South where another deputy took over pursuit, according to GCSD.
The chase down Highway 31 South exceeded speeds of 120 miles per hour as the driver reportedly threw objects from the vehicle. As the pursuit entered Elkton, the suspect’s vehicle struck another vehicle in the vicinity of the Elkton Boat Ramp before fleeing the scene and continuing to evade law enforcement. The Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to halt the vehicle with the use of spike strips, however, the vehicle avoided the strips by temporarily leaving the roadway, according to GCSD.
The suspect took Exit 1 onto Interstate-65 South into Alabama where the pursuit was taken over by AHP and LCSD. Near mile marker 354, the suspect reportedly exited the interstate before performing a loop which brought his vehicle back onto an exit ramp driving into oncoming traffic. The vehicle reportedly struck a Dodge Ram truck. After a brief foot chase, LCSD deputies placed Taylor into custody. The occupants of the truck were taken to Limestone-Athens Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.
Taylor was also treated for minor injuries before being released from the hospital and is currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center.
Taylor faces charges from LCSD, GCSD and the Elkton Police Department.
Taylor is currently in custody in Limestone County with a $4,500 bond pending evading charges, felon in possession of a handgun and other traffic violations.
Deputies and investigators with GCSD have issued multiple warrants for Taylor pending his release from Limestone County to include: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment.
The Elkton Police Department has also issued multiple warrants for aggravated assault, reckless driving, vandalism and leaving the scene of an accident; all related to the motor vehicle accident investigation.
“I would like to commend our deputies and all agencies involved on a job well done,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “Officers involved in this incident showed extreme restraint and concern for public safety. Fortunately, school had dismissed for the day and minimal students were on the premises. Multiple school resource officers were available to assist and deputies did not hesitate in responding. This is one less felon [on] our streets, and for that I am extremely pleased in the performance of all officers involved yesterday.”
