The first reading of a beer ordinance amendment allowing for the sale of beer on and around the Square has been approved by the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Meeting in regular session last week the city council approved multiple changes to the city’s beer ordinance including the change that will allow the sale of beer on and within one block of the Square.
City Attorney Andy Hoover said after last week’s work session, he “received comments and incorporated those into it.”
Hoover said the ordinance “embodies everybody’s comments to date.”
Those changes, he said, included alcohol levels coinciding with the state’s as “a floating doc,” fixing some grammar and having consistent headings, provisions to include complying with building codes, subject to “random, periodic inspections,” complying with all health and safety codes and to no longer require for the establishment to be a restaurant to sell beer.
“The sale of beer is not a right, it is a privilege that is offered by the City of Pulaski,” Hoover said, adding to gain that privilege, you must be compliant with the other codes.
A public hearing is set during the city council’s Tuesday, Feb. 22, meeting at 12:09 p.m. The second and final vote on the ordinance change is expected to follow.
In other business during the regular session Feb. 8, the city council:
• Approved a parade permit for Rescue Tails Dog Rescue for April 30 from 7-11 a.m. on the Trent Holt route.
• Approved an amendment to the 2021-22 budget on second reading to include an appropriation for the lights at Rotary Soccer Park.
• Approved on first reading the annexation of property located at 1936 Elkton Pike. A public hearing is set during the city council’s meeting Feb. 22 at 12:05 p.m. Second and final reading is expected to follow.
• Approved on first reading the rezoning of property at 1936 Elkton Pike from R1 to R4. A public hearing is set for Feb. 22 at 12:07 p.m. with the second and final reading expected to follow.
• As the beer board, approved a temporary beer permit for STAAR Theatre for Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 for Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre.
• Heard the dog park on Rhodes Street has received the final equipment but some items were missing. It is still expected to open by the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.