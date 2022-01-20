An ordinance restricting the sale of beer on the Pulaski Square and one block off could soon be changed.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen had received a request to amend its beer ordinance to allow for beer sales without the restrictions that currently keep those venues from being located on the Square.
The request was presented to the board in December and has been discussed in January’s work sessions as well.
Members of the city council said they have only received one or two requests for these types of businesses to not be allowed on the Square and everyone else has had positive comments about the possibility.
Alderman Randy Massey said he had walked around and specifically asked business owners and received about half for and half against.
Several members of the community came to Tuesday night’s work session, and all spoke in favor of amending the ordinance to allow such establishments on the Square.
Alderman Pat Miles said she has had one person say they were against it and five “that are just over the moon, and they think it is just the thing to do.”
Of the six employees at Alderman Jerry Bryant’s “beauty parlor,” he said that “all were in favor of it.”
Other comments included it being a great opportunity for the community, it would provide a place for people to hang out, it would allow development to the area’s full potential…
“This right here just might be outdated, in my opinion,” Massey said of the ordinance, and later added that “sooner or later we are going to grow.”
“How many people out there would want it?” Massey asked. “And are we holding back progress?”
“Put that check mark for me in the outdated column,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said.
All aldermen said they were ready for it to go to vote at next week’s meeting except Alderman Hardin Franklin who said he would like for it to go to another work session.
Since changing an ordinance requires two readings, there will be another work session between the votes to allow conversation to continue.
The city council will vote on the change to the ordinance next week.
Housing for Homeless
The board discussed what options are available for the homeless and/or drifters in the area. Franklin asked at a previous meeting what could be done for them, especially with the temperatures getting so low.
It was recognized that some who appear to be homeless sometimes have a home, they have to want to be helped and there are facilities in Nashville and Huntsville that are staffed 24/7 in order to assist those who are homeless.
Another contact discussed was Buffalo Valley – Homeless No More.
Massey said Buffalo Valley serves Giles and other surrounding counties by assisting with housing for homeless people, those “not having a mailing address.”
Franklin said he wanted to have the discussion, so everyone was aware of what was available for those who are homeless.
In other business during its work session Jan. 18, the city council:
• Heard an update from Giles County EDC Director David Hamilton.
• Heard an update from Giles County Library Director Cindy Nesbitt.
• Heard the Strategic Planning Meeting previously scheduled for this Saturday at City Hall has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 8 a.m.
• Heard the location of the July 4th fireworks is still being discussed but the date has been set for Friday, July 1.
The board next meets at City Hall in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 25, at noon. Items on the agenda include:
• Second reading and public hearing of rezoning Lands of Yellow Deli property.
• Consideration for bids to purchase police cars.
• Parade permits for UT Southern Cross County to host a 5k and one mile fun run Saturday, March 26, from 8–10:30 a.m.
• Consider amending the 2021-22 budget to include the appropriation to the Giles County Soccer Club for the lighting at Rotary Soccer Park.
• A change order for Landfill Sediment Pond.
• A report on sludge removal bids.
