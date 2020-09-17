The Giles County Financial Management Committee has authorized stopping the active pursuit of accounts due through the Ambulance Service after bills started showing up at patients’ homes up to eight years after service was provided.
Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners brought the issue, which she said came up just a few weeks ago, to the committee last week, explaining that multiple issues have arisen with AMB, the company that handles billing for Giles EMS.
“We have discovered that apparently several years ago there were some accounts that AMB did not bill for,” Moore-Sumners explained. “So services were rendered and the patients did not receive statements. Apparently AMB must have discovered that and recently sent out statements unbeknownst to myself or the ambulance service.”
According to Moore-Sumners, many of the old statements that were sent out were for patients who are deceased, upsetting family members and other members of the community.
Moore-Sumners said she has had conversations with a higher official with AMB, who is denying the problem has occurred. However, she said Giles EMS staff has talked to others at the company who had acknowledged it has happened.
“We are exploring other options,” Moore-Sumners said of the relationship with AMB. “This is not something that Giles County is proud of that this is the service that is being provided to our citizens who have had to use the ambulance service.”
The Financial Management Committee was initially asked to write off (choose not to collect) approximately $40,000 of the old statements that have been sent recently that were never initially sent to patients or their families. Some of those, according Giles County EMS Director Roy Griggs, date back as far as 2012. Moore-Sumners and Griggs acknowledged that the amount of the write offs could grow as more accurate information is received.
Committee member and County Commissioner Judy Pruett asked if the county writing off the accounts would actually stop AMB from pursuing them anyway.
“Typically, they’re not doing what we’re asking them to do currently, so there is no guarantee they won’t do that,” Moore-Sumners said. “However, these aged accounts we can request that they put a hold on that and they not be sent to collections. We should be able to do that.”
Committee members and county commissioners attending the meeting asked the county’s plans for seeking reimbursement from the billing company for what was described as the company’s violation of county policy concerning deceased patients.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene explained that the county just renewed its contract with AMB a few months before this issue was discovered. She said she wants to pursue the county using these issues to negotiate canceling the contract without having to pay penalties.
In the meantime, Giles EMS will need to continue to use AMB’s services for current billing because the county does not have the manpower to handle it.
The committee voted unanimously to stop the active pursuit of the old accounts that were not originally sent to patients.
“We are already actively reaching out to other companies,” Moore-Sumners said. “We are pursuing different means and we want to add some checks and balances so we can know these things internally. I want to be able to know what we’re looking at.
In other business during last week’s meeting, the Financial Management Committee:
• Unanimously sent for full commission consideration the joining of two new purchasing cooperatives to help with the bidding process and availability of equipment for the Ambulance Service.
• Unanimously approved the disposal of assets by auction or on govdeals.com. The assets include three Crown Victorias and two drug vehicles from the Sheriff’s Deparment; five buses and miscellaneous equipment from the Giles County School System; an old fax machine, items from the Highway Department and miscellaneous office furniture from the Annex and Giles County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.