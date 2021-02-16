A beer permit for on premises consumption has been approved for a new restaurant in Pulaski.
The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen, acting in its capacity as the city’s Beer Board, approved the permit for Yamato II at 818 W. College St., which is located in the shopping center behind McDonald’s.
Surplus Property
In other business, the city council also approved the sale of surplus property during its regular session Feb. 9. Since the Water and Sewer Department received the Parks and Recreation Department’s old tractor when they purchased another one, Water and Sewer requested to sell its old tractor on govdeals.com.
In other business, the city council:
• Approved Mayor Pat Ford’s reappointment of Margia Trotter to the Housing Authority Board.
• Opened bids for the sewage pumping station replacement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP), all of which exceeded their expectations. The board referred the bids to the city administrator and engineer to review and report back to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.