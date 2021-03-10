The Ardmore Board of Mayor and Alderman made several personnel-related decisions at its March 4 meeting.
The board approved a raise from $16.95 to $17.50 per hour for Ardmore’s Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Toone. Toone is currently on sick leave, and Kole Phillips was approved to fill in at the position at a rate of $12.50 per hour until Toone can return.
Bobby Langford, who works with school traffic, was also awarded a raise from $10 to $11 per hour.
Ardmore Community Team
The board approved upcoming work by the Ardmore Community Team to paint a mural on the amphitheater at the Ardmore City Park. An initial design was presented to the board of a scenic landscape. Alderman Spencer Smith also suggested incorporating a Tiger in the design in honor of the two local schools.
The project is fully funded by donations, but Smith suggested the board could still do its part by also providing a $500 donation, which was approved.
The one request the community team did make was for work to be performed to address problems of moisture blowing into the amphitheater through an opening. The board discussed various ways this could be addressed and approved a motion to assess the best course of action and perform the work.
De-Annexation
The board approved a motion on first reading for the de-annexation of property on Stateline Road East.
Ardmore Mayor Mike Magnusson explained that the de-annexation was necessary to save the city money on potential road work. Once second reading takes place, anyone affected by the de-annexation will have 75 days to file a complaint. According to Magnusson, there is only one house in the affected area.
In other business, the board:
• Approved expenditures related to the city park’s spring baseball and softball seasons including insurance.
• Heard of the need for an upcoming work session.
• Approved the purchase of a new drag for the city park’s baseball and softball fields.
• Approved a budget amendment ordinance that would increase General Fund expenditures by $147,000.
