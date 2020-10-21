The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen took on several items during Monday’s work session, in preparation for next week’s regular meeting.
The city council discussed ongoing issues such as a Community Advisory Council, West Jefferson Street traffic, water and sewer system upgrades, downtown landscaping, a dog park and heard an economic development update that included Giles County’s unemployment rate dropping to 7.9 percent.
The Pulaski City Council will meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, at City Hall.
Community Advisory Council
For the past several months the city council has been discussing the creation of a community committee to identify opportunities to diversify the community’s recognition of individuals.
Alderman Ricky Keith has been working with Mayor Pat Ford to create a description for what is now proposed to be called the Community Advisory Council on Inclusive Recognition and Acknowledgment.
“I wanted it to be somewhat descriptive of what we are looking for,” Keith said.
The board has emphasized that this community committee will only advise and not be authorized to take action. Keith added that a purpose of this council will be to “recognize and acknowledge what has been overlooked.”
The guidelines of the Community Advisory Council, the description and possible publishing of an article was put on the agenda for Tuesday.
West Jefferson Traffic
Chief of Police John Dickey informed the board that statistics from the radar speed sign on West Jefferson Street are suggesting that these traffic calming methods are working but more time should be given to determine exactly how much.
“I think we need to give it a little more time before we start doing anything any different,” Dickey said.
Ford said he had heard from three residents and none of them had a common recommendation of change — one called only to say they did not want to be involved.
The sign that has been placed on West Jefferson Street to monitor motorists’ speed is only a temporary method to make people more aware of their speed and will be less effective with time, City Administrator Terry Harrison said.
“A lot of people don’t know that the speed limit is 20 miles per hour over there even though it is posted,” Harrison added.
“It’s interesting to see how quickly people will get on their brakes once they see that,” Ford said.
“Nothing is going to solve it permanently unless you put the stop signs or some type of physical [structure],” West Jefferson Street resident Mary Jane Mccaig said.
Mccaig suggested that the road being used as a cut-thru greatly contributes to the speeding.
“I don’t think you all comprehend how dangerous it is,” Mccaig added.
Even though signs are posted with weight restrictions for big trucks, it was acknowledged they are ignored. Harrison contributed this to drivers using their GPS to map their quickest routes.
The board decided to gather data from the radar speed sign for another two weeks.
“If you all don’t reach a consensus, I think we need to hire a traffic engineer to do a study and make a professional recommendation rather than us guessing what will work,” Harrison suggested.
Water, Sewer System
After being consulted on a capital improvement plan, Harrison proposed borrowing for a $12 million project to improve the water and sewer system.
Harrison said as of March 1, 2021, a city bond issue will be retired, and on May 25, 2027, another bond issue will be paid off. The Tennessee Municipal Bond Pool has consulted on ways to borrow the money and backload the debt, Harrison added.
Since some debt will be gone and interest rates are low, Harrison suggested a bond issue could be a good solution, adding that there are some possible grants for these improvements as well.
As far as service area rates go, Harrison hopes to “alleviate the possibility of rate increases” and “hold them off as long as we can and make them as small as we can.”
The project is expected to take three years.
Dog Park
With coronavirus causing delays, Ford acknowledged that the dog park on Rhodes Street has taken longer than he expected. Ford has been working with Tennessee Dog Park Dash to move forward with the project.
Ford informed the board that dirt has been built up for a 200 feet by 200 feet area. He will be contacting the grant officials so bids can be generated on the fencing and other needs to finish the dog park.
Downtown Landscaping
After consulting with Parks and Recreation Director Lane Rose to see if it would be possible for his crew to do the downtown landscaping, Harrison determined it would be the less costly option.
“What I’m going to do is just do it in-house and see how that works,” Harrison said.
EDC Update
Economic Development Commission Director David Hamilton gave an update on unemployment rates with Giles County at 7.9 percent, the state of Tennessee at 8.5 percent and the national average at 8.4 percent. The percentage for the county is down from 19.7 in April and 10.5 in June.
Hamilton informed the board that while one prospective project chose another location in a different community over the Timken building, another potential project — automotive supplier — is still considering this building. A decision is expected by mid-November.
This project would be a $50 million investment and would employ almost 100 people.
By Nov. 20, Hamilton said they are expected to receive word on a $100 million expansion project that would add more than 100 jobs.
“The feedback I’m getting seems positive,” Hamilton said, but acknowledged it was still a fluid situation.
Two other expansion projects would employ another 90 people with one being a $7 million investment.
Lot 5, the 250,000-plus square foot pad-ready site in Industrial Park South (IPS), is complete and awaiting an interested party.
“Now we are just waiting for the grass to grow and to look nice,” Hamilton added. “And get somebody on there planting topsoil and building something.”
The topographic study has been completed on Lot 15 in IPS. After the EDC receives the report, Hamilton said they can determine what else needs to be done for certification.
“Things are moving along,” Hamilton insisted. “It’s a slow process, though, but it’s moving along.”
The city council is scheduled to meet in regular session at noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, at City Hall.
Also included on the agenda for next week’s meeting are:
• Parade permit for First United Methodist Church to hosts its trunk-or-treats on Nov. 1.
• Resolution relative to support of the Martin Methodist College — UT merger.
