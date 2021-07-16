The Richland Creek boat ramp located on Annie Wade Road was recently dedicated to the late James Puryear, a Giles County native, WWII veteran and postmaster, who ran the post office and general store in Wales for almost 30 years.
“He pretty much became the ‘hub’ of the community, and anybody who wanted to know anything or was looking for anything, they always called the store,” Puryear’s wife Barbara said. “So, he was the central point for many people for many years.
“He wore that recognition proudly, because he loved Wales and everybody in it.”
State Rep. Clay Doggett began the dedication ceremony by reminiscing about the Giles County Trivia game he played as a child and Puryear being the one who created it.
Later in life, Doggett and Puryear were having lunch together and Doggett talked about playing the game, so Puryear asked him a few questions.
When Doggett failed to give the correct answers, he said Puryear responded with “you must not have been very good at playing that game.”
“It is an honor to be able to do this for him, for his family, to name this boat ramp after him,” Doggett said.
Johnny Phelps, owner of Soda Pop Junction in Lynnville, reached out to Doggett with the request to name the boat ramp after Puryear.
“I’m just glad I was a part of it,” Phelps said. “James Puryear was my best friend in life.
“He has always been a guiding light to me.”
Phelps recalled when he was sitting on a front porch one day when Puryear got him to sign up for baseball “and from that day on, my life changed.”
Puryear again intervened when Phelps was working at Genesco, standing on soda crates to enable him for “popping them shoe things.”
Phelps said he remembered telling Puryear, “Man, I don’t want to do this for the rest of my life.”
They were playing ball on a Sunday afternoon at Sam Davis Park, and Jimmy Earle, who had just been named the baseball coach at Martin College, walked by, and Puryear asked him if he was looking for players.
“There’s one right there,” Phelps remembered Puryear saying as he pointed at him, after which Earl signed him to a scholarship.
“I’ve been blessed to be around this man,” Phelps asserted, adding that each of them followed each other’s careers over the years, and even when he started writing books, it was because of Puryear.
“Anything in life that I did, it always came back to him,” Phelps said.
When he saw the boat ramp being constructed, he said he knew how much Puryear loved that area and he wanted to have it dedicated for him.
“I loved James Puryear,” Phelps concluded.
Giles Countian Larry Dickey said later in life he became good friends with Puryear and knew how much he loved Wales Station and Giles County.
“I think this is very fitting for this sign to be named after James,” Dickey added. “James Puryear was a good man, great friend.”
“These are the types of events that are becoming my favorite parts of the job,” TWRA Deputy Director Chris Richardson said. “To be able to come out and not only celebrate the new access area that is going to help the public access a beautiful, wonderful fishery in Richland Creek, but also to get to meet some of the folks in the community and to dedicate a boat ramp to certainly a very, very worthy person.”
Members of the community came together for the unveiling. Puryear’s wife and their daughter, Trish Puryear Crist, pulled down the tarp to reveal the sign underneath.
“James and I spent 62 years together and although he passed away a year and-a-half ago, I can still feel his presence here today,” Barbara said. “I think he knows what’s going on and I think he is as excited about it as we are.”
“Putting his name on the boat ramp is indeed an honor,” she added. “For him to be recognized publicly in this way is so nice.
“We thank you so very much.”
