The Rotary Club of Pulaski made a $6,000 donation to the Giles County Board of Education at the School Board meeting June 10 to support the Read to be Ready Program.
Pulaski Mayor and Rotary Club member Pat Ford presented the check saying,”It’s no secret that the Rotary Club of Pulaski understands the importance of educating the children of our community. We also understand the importance of having our children read on-level prior to the fourth grade. That is a big goal of our Read to Be Ready program.”
“They are a great community support,” Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said.
“It’s helped a lot of children, and Rotary is proud to do it,” Rotarian and School Board member Katie Journey added.
Perkins Grant
The Giles County School System has received a Perkins Grant in the amount of $75,000, which will be used to purchase a van to provide students transportation to TCAT-Pulaski for those who are dual-enrolled there.
It will also help fund stipends for two teacher leaders in CTE to oversee a Work Ethics Distinction Program, which will help prepare students for work or college following high school. They will work to partner with local businesses to allow students who complete this program to have an advantage when applying for jobs.
Summer Camp/School
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard reported that 534 students attended the first week of the school’s EXSTREAM summer camp. She said the attendance puts the county in a good position to have the camp fully funded by the state.
“I’ve heard a good response to our EXSTREAM camp from not only the public, but also our teachers and administrators,” Journey said.
In addition, 176 high school students are attending summer school. All of the students are provided breakfast, lunch and transportation.
In other business, the school board:
• As advised by attorney Timothy Underwood, voted to approve moving forward with a settlement in the case of Giles County Education Association v. Giles County Board of Education regarding a contract debt. According to Underwood, the school board had denied liability in the case, and the settlement would be paid out in full by the insurance carrier.
• Was informed, in consulting with their accountants, the central office learned they must supply copy machines to each school in order to satisfy an audit requirement. The central office reviewed bids, and the board approved to move forward with a contract through R.J. Young to provide four copiers to each of the eight schools, as well as to the central office, maintenance department and transportation department, at a cost of $92,915 per year for a five-year contract.
• Approved offering sign-on bonuses to new bus drivers who complete the CDL permitting and licensing process. New hires would receive $1,000 and current school employees who wish to become bus drivers as well would receive $1,500.
• Approved allocating $50,000 to fund the new Journeys Pre-K classroom as required by law.
• Approved transferring a $2,024 surplus from Coordinated School Health to pay for the county’s SROs to attend their annual conference.
• Approved using $5,000 from the $21,234 in the reserve account to purchase food for the end of summer celebrations on the last day of summer camp, which falls on July 1. Since that date is the beginning of the new fiscal year, funding the purchase of food this way streamlines accounting.
• Approved the disposition of assets, including three vans from the transportation department and outdated technology equipment from Minor Hill School, all of which will be sold on a government auction website.
• Approved the first reading of a policy to allow prior military service to count as four years of credit in the salary schedule and toward retirement for employees.
The Giles County School Board will next meet for a work session at 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) and in regular session Thursday, July 1, at 5 p.m., both in the Central Office board room.
