A 12-year-old Pulaski boy was flown to a Nashville hospital yesterday (Wednesday) due to injuries suffered when he was attacked by dogs after entering a neighbor’s yard.
Giles EMS reports that the boy was taken from 127 Elm St. in critical condition to STRHS Pulaski just after 8 p.m. EMS called for Vanderbilt LifeFlight, which picked the boy up at STRHS Pulaski. He was flown to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Law enforcement reports the boy’s injuries were severe.
Pulaski Police Department Officer David Conner is the investigating officer, responding to the scene with Officer Corey Medley.
According to the PPD report, kids at 127 Elm St. were playing outside when the boy entered a neighbor’s fenced backyard where he was attacked by two dogs.
The PPD report indicates that both dogs were in their own yard and properly confined. PPD continues to investigate.
Giles County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Joe Purvis said Animal Control was requested by PPD, and while Purvis said it doesn’t appear the owner of the dogs broke any laws, it is possible the pit bulls weren’t current on their rabies vaccinations.
“A 12-year-old male sustained severe injuries after being bitten by two large Pit Bulldogs and was transported by air to a trauma center for treatment,” a GCSD press releases states. “The victim was on a neighbor’s property, unbeknownst to the owner of the property, and both dogs were inside their fenced yard, at the time of the bite. At this time it is unclear why the victim was on the property.”
The dogs are currently under a mandated 10-day quarantine.
“The Giles County Sheriff’s Department has not had any other complaints or calls on the dogs involved in the incident,” the press release from GCSD stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family and wish him a speedy recovery.”
