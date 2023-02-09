According to its website, the mission of the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America, of which Giles County is a part, is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Giles County is a member of the Frontier District, led by Commissioner Trina Parks.
Throughout its storied history, the tenant of scouting has remained the same. Guiding young men to adulthood through its promise, which every Scout makes and the oath they follow: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
There are three traditional promises derived from the oath: duty to God and country; duty to other people and duty to self. Another integral part of Scouting is the Boy Scout Law — “A Scout is: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
The Boy Scout Motto is one that we all know: Be prepared. And the slogan is one we should all live by: Do a good turn daily! The outdoor code is not unlike the other promises made by Scouts in its respect for self, country and nature. As an American, I will do my best to; be clean in my outdoor manners, be careful with fire, be considerate in the outdoors, and be conservation minded.
Scouting helps its participants to achieve these goals through a variety of activities designed to be both educational and fun. Troops from all over the Giles County were on-board and involved in every activity. From Cub Scouts to Eagle Scouts, they shined.
Giles County Scouts complete enumerable hours of community service. One of their focuses is working monthly with Community Rural Food Delivery to be sure that food-insecure locals are fed. Scouts also assist with placing flags on veterans graves to honor their service, and led the way at the start of the Veterans Day Parade.
Outdoor activities being an integral part of scouting, local scouts frequently camp to hone wilderness skills and have hiked for miles on various trails in Alabaman and Tennessee — in all kinds of weather and temperatures.
This last year, local scouts spent summer and winter camp at Boxwell Scout Reservation, where they enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities. Canoeing, kayaking, water safety training, fishing, swimming, skiing and water boarding, just to name a few. They even did a Polar bear plunge!
They had a Halloween costume party and took part in the annual Pinewood Derby. The tradition is a stepping stone for young Cub Scouts to join the Boy Scouts of America. They took part in Scouting elections, the Court of Honor and paid a visit to the State Capitol where they saw legislation in action.
Also this past year, three hard-working scouts rose to the challenge to join The Order of the Arrow, Scouting’s honor society. Taking place over two nights and three days at Boxwell, local scouts Timmy Pickett, Aiden Russell and Hunter Berry, under the supervision of Adult leaders Rickie Stanford and Jon Pickett, completed the Ordeal — induction ceremony — to join.
