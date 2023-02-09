According to its website, the mission of the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America, of which Giles County is a part, is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Giles County is a member of the Frontier District, led by Commissioner Trina Parks. 

Throughout its storied history, the tenant of scouting has remained the same. Guiding young men to adulthood through its promise, which every Scout makes and the oath they follow: “On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”

