Three bridge memorial dedications passed the county’s Highway Committee last week and will require full county commission approval.
The Giles County Commission will consider the bridge dedications among other items when it meets Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. The county commission will hold its meeting virtually. Anyone wishing to attend virtually may contact Giles County Executive Melissa Greene’s office at 363-5300.
A meeting of the commission’s Property Committee will take place at 8 a.m. Jan. 19 just prior to the full county commission meeting.
Bridges
James E. Moore, a veteran; Danny Ray Cobb, a county commissioner and longtime Giles County educator; and Billy Turner, a veteran and former county commissioner, were all unanimously approved by the highway committee last week to have bridges near the areas they lived dedicated in their memories.
Danny Ray Cobb
Danny Ray Cobb was an active member of the Giles County Commission upon his passing. He was the valedictorian of the Minor Hill High School Class of 1963 and served as an educator for more than 40 years, teaching and coaching at Minor Hill, Richland and Giles County high schools. He was recognized in May 2002 as the Tennessee Association of Health Occupations Academic Teacher of the Year. Cobb also operated Cobb’s Book Corner and FoxHorn Photo Gallery on the Pulaski Square.
The bridge to be dedicated in Cobb’s memory would be located on Booth Chapel Road over Hulsey Branch near Minor Hill.
James E. Moore
James E. Moore was a veteran, farmer and bee keeper. Referred to by some of his neighbors as the “The King of Fry Branch,” Moore moved to the area near Lynnville in 1939.
“He was someone who neighbors could count on,” his granddaughter Beth Moore-Sumners wrote in her letter requesting the bridge dedication in James Moore’s memory. “He believed in hard work, taking care of what you have and helping others. He leaves Fry Branch with his legacy, as all of his three kids reside [there] as well as most of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”
The request letter asks that a bridge on Fry Branch Road near James E. Moore’s residence be dedicated in his memory.
Billy A. Turner
Billy A. Turner was born in Giles County, served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and worked for Dunlop Tires for 19 years. He served as a Giles County commissioner from 1986-98 and was a founding member of the Giles County Economic Development Commission.
“My father-in-law believed in Giles County and did what he could to improve the quality of life for its citizens,” Deborah Turner said in her letter to the committee asking for the bridge to be named in Billy Turner’s memory. “As a commissioner he always listened to the people in his district and what they had to say. He cared about the people and the county.”
Deborah Turner asked that a bridge on Highway 166 South (Bethel Road), approximately one-quarter mile from the Alabama State line, be dedicated in Billy Turner’s memory.
In other business during its Jan. 19 meeting, the county commission will:
• Consider paying Giles County employees for COVID-19 related leave.
• Consider the County Road List for 2021.
• Consider authorizing the Highway Department doing work for county municipalities.
• Receive an update from Economic Development Director David Hamilton.
• Consider new Notaries Public at Large.
• Consider appointing Commissioners Mike Cesarini and Rodney Journey along with Andrea Stafford and Brian Flowers to the Agriculture Extension Committee.
• Receive county department reports.
Blue Creek Road
The Highway Committee also voted last week to leave the speed limit as it is on Blue Creek Road near Lynnville.
A petition had been received to have the speed on the road reduced to as slow as 25 or 30 miles per hour.
However, several members of the committee felt that speed was too slow for a road with 20 feet of driving surface.
Superintendent of Roads Barry Hyatt said he also talked to residents along the road that didn’t see the need in setting the speed limit.
Some committee members said they may consider setting a speed limit on Blue Creek Road if the request were to come with a speed limit of 40-45 miles per hour.
Hyatt said depending on where roads are located, the speed limit when not posted can be as a high as 55 miles per hour.
The vote to leave Blue Creek Road as it is passed by a vote of 5-1 with Tim Risner, Rodney Journey, Bill Cary, Terry Harwell and Joseph Sutton voting in favor and Tommy Pollard voting against.
In other business, the highway committee approved the 2021 roads list with very few changes and approved the highway department’s inventory list.
