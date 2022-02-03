by Scott Stewart
Publisher
Two bridges in Giles County will be named to honor the memories of Giles County men in the areas where they lived and served their communities. The Giles County Commission approved the memorial naming of the bridges at its Jan. 18 meeting.
A bridge on Walter Smith Road over Big Creek will be named the Mark Dunavant Memorial Bridge and a bridge on Powdermill Hill Road over Choate Creek will be named the Todd Yannayon Memorial Bridge.
Mark Dunavant
A lifelong farmer in Giles County, Mark Dunavant served as a Giles County Commissioner from District 3 for 26 years.
According to the bridge dedication request, Dunavant attended Campbellsville Public School, graduated from Morgan Preparatory School in Petersburg and then attended Auburn University.
The request goes on to state that he served his country in the U.S. Army in World War II in the artillery division.
Dunavant was a member of the United Methodist Church.
No date or time for the dedication of the Mark Dunavant Memorial Bridge has been announced at this time.
Todd Yannayon
Vincent Todd Yannayon’s life “was an exemplary role of public service to his fellow citizens” states the request for naming the memorial bridge in his honor.
At the very bridge proposed to honor his memory, Yannayon suffered second and third degree burns while saving the life of Doris Dotson from a burning wreck, according to the request.
For his efforts, Yannayon received the Carnegie Medal Award for Heroism.
Yannayon worked tirelessly to commemorate and preserve history through his involvement in the Matt Gardner Homestead Museum and Trail of Tears education programs, the request form goes on to state.
Stating Yannayon’s “benevolence in the community was legendary,” the request also notes that he would donate his time, service and funds to countless benefits to help the citizens of Giles County.
No date or time for the dedication of the Vincent “Todd” Yannayon Memorial Bridge has been announced at this time.
In other business during its monthly meeting Jan. 18, the county commission:
• Authorized the county to commit $4.5 million for the purpose of broadband infrastructure grant matches as they become available.
• Approved free adoptions at the Giles County Animal Shelter.
• Approved the county requesting unclaimed balance of accounts remitted to the state treasurer under the Unclaimed Property Act.
• Approved amendments to the county general fund budget and the schools general fund budget.
• Approved the 2022 County Road List.
• Authorized the Highway Department to do work for the county’s municipalities if requested.
• Elected new and renewal Notary Publics at Large.
• Elected Jerome Arnell to serve as a judicial commissioner.
• Elected Scooter Sumners to serve the remainder of an unfinished term on the Giles County Board of Education for District 4.
• Approved an ARPA grant for archives and museums.
• Authorized surety bonds for deputy medical examiners Danny Hardy, Andrew Laxson and James
Martin.
• Approved the sale of flood plain land bought through a FEMA Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.