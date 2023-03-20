Pulaski Electric System (PES) has been looking to expand high speed fiber optic internet throughout the county and was awarded a Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund (TEBF-ARP) grant to assist them in that goal this past year.

“Internet is the 21st century equivalent of electricity in the 1930s in the Tennessee Valley,” PES CEO Scott Newton said. “In the 1930s, most homes in Giles County did not have electricity. “Today, we have grown to expect that when we flip a switch, we will have electricity,” he said. “Affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to every home is moving from a want to a need just like electricity.”

Scott Newton web.jpg

PES CEO SCOTT NEWTON
GS-greenlight-blueray copy web.png

