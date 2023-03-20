Pulaski Electric System (PES) has been looking to expand high speed fiber optic internet throughout the county and was awarded a Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund (TEBF-ARP) grant to assist them in that goal this past year.
“Internet is the 21st century equivalent of electricity in the 1930s in the Tennessee Valley,” PES CEO Scott Newton said. “In the 1930s, most homes in Giles County did not have electricity. “Today, we have grown to expect that when we flip a switch, we will have electricity,” he said. “Affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to every home is moving from a want to a need just like electricity.”
Newton said that part of this expansion that is expected to be completed in March extends from Anthony Hill to the Flatrock area, passing over 170 homes.
“PES is helping customers stay on the cutting edge of technology with the free use of our Wi-Fi 6 Gateways (routers),” he said. “Enjoy the fastest speeds, the best performance and ensure coverage that extends throughout the home along with all the features.”
Upcoming (spring and summer 2023) expansion will include the Poling Drive area followed by The View/Rambling Ridge and Aymett Ridge (Ables Lane) areas, Newton said.
He said that the material for the TEBF-ARP grant is scheduled to arrive in September 2023.
“Due to supply issues, the estimated arrival for some products is currently 32 weeks and has the potential of being delayed further,” Newton said, adding that “the PES grant area is divided into four phases, with the initial construction set to begin November 2023.”
Go to PESenergize.com and click the “check availability” button to enter your address to see if you are in the PES grant area and get an estimated construction date.
“In order for PES to meet its mission of providing reliable, quality, competitive and affordable services to our customers, maintenance and upgrades are necessary,” Newton said. “The capital improvement plan projects growth of homes and businesses and allows for a winter peak demand of 124MW by 2031 (our highest winter peak in recent years was 100 MW).
“Over the next five years, PES has committed to investing over $22 million.”
PES is currently upgrading 5.1 miles of electrical lines and poles from Lynnville to Clear Creek Road and is in the initial stages of connecting points of service along 31 North across the road from New Canaan Ranch to Haywood Creek Road to have improved redundancy, he said, adding that the electrical division will also be benefited by the two substations that are “well underway” to being expanded as part of the fiber grant project.
Newton said, in the approaching months, with an expected end-of-the-year completion, work will begin on the primary substation (near Giles County High School) to update it with new steel work and new transformers to replace those at the end of life.
Now, some consideration for the future.
“PES is in the second year of a 10-year capital improvement plan,” Newton said. “The criteria of the plan focused on capacity, performance, age and condition of the infrastructure.
“Even in the second year, we are seeing faster growth in areas of Giles County that was not anticipated, and the plan will be adjusted going forward to support the progress.
Sunday, April 30, at midnight, PES cable service will discontinue.
“After years of rising programming fees, increasing costs of software and hardware, as well as limited control of reliability and quality, the decision was made to terminate cable,” Newton said. “Current PES cable customers wishing to learn about streaming can schedule a free in-home session with our technician between now and mid-May.”
“The technician will walk them through MyBundleTV to help them select a streaming service that meets their individual needs,” he said. “They will take the time to show each customer how to use the remote to find their favorite programs on the streaming service.
“After a couple of trial days, our technician will follow up with a phone call to answer any further questions, all free.”
PES continues to service its customers while preparing for its future. That’s progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.