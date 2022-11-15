The full county commission will consider a project that would close the communications gaps for emergency responders across Giles County.
The Giles County Commission is scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 21, on the second floor of the Giles County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube channel.
Communication issues for emergency responders throughout the county have been discussed by county officials for the past several years.
The county commission’s Budget Committee voted last week to send to the full commission a proposal for the county to cover the initial 25 percent ($1.65 million) installment of a $6.6 million Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) project that would include six communication towers (one tower that already exists, a new tower, two water towers and two towers belonging to TACN). The TACN project is expected to be operational within about 18 months once construction begins.
“When we look at the existing communications network, there are a lot of gaps in our coverage area throughout the county, mainly due to topography,” Giles County Executive Graham Stowe said. “The hills and valleys don’t do well with VHF radios.
“When you talk to our first responders, there are many areas of the county where they do not have good comms.”
“The communications with the police officers, EMS, anybody that is responding, fire department, or anything, you get out in a rural area, you cannot communicate,” Commissioner Tracy Wilburn said, adding that this would allow everyone to communicate.
TACN would maintain the towers and infrastructure and provide nearly 100 percent coverage throughout the county, he said.
A representative for the system said the county’s radios through TACN will have the capability of corresponding with other agencies like the FBI, FEMA and Department of Homeland Security.
In other business during its Nov. 10 meeting, the budget committee:
• Approved the school’s 2022-23 amendment that had been previously discussed during a Schools Committee meeting. This includes moving salary lines (from the teacher line to assessment personnel line).
“Again, that is just moving salary funds from one salary division to another salary division,” Giles County Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners said.
The committee also heard the school system is having staffing issues with transportation that requires moving $20,000 from the other salaries and wages line to overtime.
“Again, this amendment is not anything coming out of the fund balance,” Moore-Sumners said.
• Approved amendments which included a request from the Giles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) for a $3,000 bonus for the OEM administrative assistant, $6,000 for the guard salary supplement for training for certification, a new employee in the finance office to train since Financial Management Deputy Nancy Griffin’s last day will be June 30, 2023, the purchase of budget software and the drug fund and capital projects fund.
• Approved sending a $3,000 retention bonus for full-time county EMS employees to the full commission after a $6,000 retention bonus motion made by Wilburn failed for lack of a second.
Other discussion included the need for conducting exit interviews with employees who leave, and that pay increases could not be discussed until budget time.
• Discussed a $500,000 commitment to Pulaski Electric System for a broadband grant.
• Approved hiring another employee for the county clerk’s office.
• Discussed whether to charge for dead animal pickup, a service that costs the county $83,000 annually. There was no motion on the item. County Commissioner David Wamble said the topic would be discussed again at the full commission meeting Nov. 21.
In other business during the schools committee meeting, the committee:
• Heard that there had been some scheduling issues and some of the school renovation projects were just now getting to the bidding process.
“We are working diligently, working with different elements of this to make it happen, but it is definitely going slower than anybody ever wanted it to,” District 7 School Board Member Knox Vanderpool said, adding that “units and things are going to take almost a year or just over a year to get in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.