Giles County Financial Director Beth Moore-Sumners spread some pleasant news at the beginning of the county commission’s Budget Committee meeting June 13.
“The tax rate has actually decreased again,” Moore-Sumners said, adding, “We are excited, we are happy, we are relieved…”
She said the new tax rate is expected to be $1.9863 but assessed value went up.
The impact on the budget would include a $23,365 increase in the general fund and a $5,642 increase in the highway fund, Moore-Sumners said.
Since it is a budgetary amount, Moore-Sumners said she did not think the budget should be changed but the tax rate needed to be decreased.
Giles County Assessor of Property Tommy Hyatt said the tax rate “could change again but 90 percent considerably to the better.”
“I asked why it wasn’t lower than what we are looking at,” he said.
“When I came up with that last week, I really didn’t want to discuss it any until we finished Equalization Board, but y’all have no way to work the budget unless I give you a tentative tax rate,” Hyatt said. “So, I am way ahead, and I am ballparking.”
“When I gave it to her [Moore-Sumners], I knew it was going to change; but I was conservative with it to make sure y’all could build a budget… cause if I don’t kind of try to foresee what’s going to happen, it would’ve made everything y’all did… it just wouldn’t have made sense,” he said.
Budget Committee Chair Erin Curry said she wanted to thank Moore-Sumners and Hyatt who were working on the budget and tax rate late the night before to present it to the committee.
The committee approved decreasing the 2022-23 property tax rate to $1.9863.
In other business during its meeting, the committee:
• After County Executive Melissa Greene said she was not able to officially offer the $1 million the ambulance committee had approved for the Baptist Association property because of them finding out about the offer through the paper, she said they rejected that amount.
The committee approved recommending a new offer to the full commission.
Budget Committee members voting for the new offer were David Wamble, Larry Worsham, Terry Harwell, Gayle Jones and Curry.
Members voting against were Tim Risner and Roger Reedy.
Jones made a motion to amend the offer but it failed for lack of a second.
• Approved leaving property tax relief the way it is. Curry said officials may need to get the information out there so people know about the tax relief that is offered through the state.
• Heard Minor Hill Library did not receive funds from the county because they submitted last year’s application.
• Heard Budget Committee Member Joseph Sutton encourage everyone to be at the debates this week.
• Approved not changing the budget.
• Approved school 141 amendments, a school 143 amendment and a school 177 amendment to the full commission.
• Approved sending to the full commission the county 101 and 171 amendments that included “mostly clean-up items” but also additional funds for the county attorney, county buildings, $16,000 for fuel for the sheriff’s department (to be pulled from within and not from the fund balance), ambulance service from within for $20,000 for fuel, health department from within.
• Heard a new American Rescue Plan Act resolution may be presented to the full commission June 23 if there need to be any changes.
