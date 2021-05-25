A balanced 2021-22 fiscal year budget that calls for the same property tax rate as this year will be presented to the Giles County Commission in June.
The commission’s budget committee worked through the upcoming fiscal year budget for more than six hours Monday, approving each department’s request with just a few changes to what department heads were seeking.
The 2021-22 fiscal year begins July 1. The proposed 2021-22 budget will be presented to the county commission June 24. A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23, at 9 a.m. in the basement boardroom of the Giles County Courthouse Annex.
Going into Monday’s budget committee meeting, the county was facing a budget deficit of approximately $650,000 based on projected revenues and budget requests from all county departments.
A key expenditure facing the county during the upcoming fiscal year has been referred to in committee meetings as the 27th pay period.
According to explanations of the 27th pay period by the Giles County Office of Finance, Giles County employees are paid every 14 days. When 14 days is multiplied by 26 pay periods the result is 364 days, meaning each employee is shorted a day of pay each year.
With leap years figured in, employees are considered to be shorted a whole pay period every 11 years, which the county is making right this year by paying their employees a 27th pay period.
The total amount for the county to pay the 27th pay period in the 2021-22 fiscal year is estimated at $415,000.
The budget committee is recommending to the full county commission that funding for the 27th pay period come from the county’s fund balance.
With the revenue to fund the 27th pay period resolved, the budget committee still faced an approximate deficit of almost $245,000, which did not include funding a recent lawsuit settlement or any non-profit appropriations.
Director of Finance Beth Moore-Sumners gave commissioners good news on the approximately $2 million the county will pay to settle a lawsuit on how it handled probation over the past several years (for details see the article in the May 12 edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN). Moore-Sumners said the state comptroller has indicated it would be appropriate for the county to use money from its debt services account to fund the settlement.
“It may work out where there’s just enough funds for the settlement without dipping into the fund balance,” Moore-Sumners said, while warning that doing so would leave the county without a cushion on debt service should the need to borrow money arise.
Still facing an almost $250,000 deficit just for county department budgets, Moore-Sumners gave commissioners a funding option from within the county’s accounts.
She suggested the commission could take 11 cents from the county’s property tax rate that has been going into a capital projects account. The 11 cents would provide more than enough to balance the remaining 2021-22 general government budget and provide additional funding for some non-profit requests many committee members consider vital services for the people of Giles County.
Asked her opinion of this option, Moore-Sumners said she is torn.
“I work with department heads every single day and see how low some of our salaries are, especially with our deputies and our jail,” Moore-Sumners said. “We needed to do something and I think you went in the right direction. The goal of that account was to build money, but after seeing how this lawsuit affected the county it changed me in considering what are we saving it for? Why not put towards areas of need? You’re investing in your people.”
The budget committee voted to recommend moving the 11 cents from the capital projects account into the county’s general fund, giving the committee $739,400 to work with to balance the 2021-22 budget.
After deducting almost $250,000 to balance the general budget, the committee voted to recommend non-profit requests from the Giles County Public Library ($161,756), Ardmore Public Library ($3,650), Giles County Fire and Rescue ($245,000), Giles County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism ($15,000) and Industrial Development Board ($10,000).
The committee also voted to recommend a 2 percent raise for all county general fund employees except for the school system and any employees already receiving at least a 2 percent raise through their departments. The cost for this was estimated at $50,000.
With revenues realized to cover expenditures from all county departments, including schools and non-profits, the budget committee still had almost $8,000 remaining.
A motion to give the Giles County Veterans Alliance its request of $2,500 failed by a committee vote of three for and four against. Voting for the motion were commissioners Tim Risner, Duane Jones and Larry Worsham. Voting against it were commissioners David Wamble, Gayle Jones, Judy Pruett and Erin Curry.
Earlier in the meeting, Commissioner Tommy Pollard, a veteran, asked the committee to approve the Veterans Alliance’s request after it was reduced last year. Pollard said the Veterans Alliance spends $3,000 each year just transporting veterans to medical appointments.
Before the vote Gayle Jones and Wamble said they do not believe the county commission should be giving tax dollars to charitable organizations.
Another motion by Worsham to fund the Boys and Girls Club at its requested amount of $5,000 died when it failed to get a second.
With the budget balanced, the committee also recommended that the county’s property tax rate remain the same for the 2021-22 fiscal year at $2.8247 per $100 of assessed value.
Some notable county department budget information includes:
• All schools budgets were approved as recommended by the Giles County Board of Education.
Moore-Sumners said she feels good about the school system budget which includes putting funds in the school system fund balance.
The school system budgets call for no new county funding over last year.
• The budget committee recommended the Giles County Sheriff’s Department’s budget as proposed with a total increase of $589,000. That increase includes $148,000 of 27th pay period funds and $440,000 in reoccurring costs, mostly related to employee pay.
The Sheriff’s Department budget includes Courthouse security, the Giles County Jail, school resource officers and other sheriff’s department duties.
• The budget committee voted to recommend the Giles County Ambulance Service request of almost $3.3 million and added a request for an additional $30,000 for salaries. The committee’s vote was four in favor and three against. Voting in favor were Wamble, Risner, Duane Jones and Worsham. Voting against were Gayle Jones, Pruett and Curry.
• Some questions still remain going into the fiscal year concerning revenues related to probation and other areas of revenue, according to information shared during the meeting. Moore-Sumners said she took those questions into account when projecting revenues for 2021-22.
