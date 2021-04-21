Giles County will not hire a full-time county building inspector after the county commission voted to rescind last month’s decision to do so.
In March, the county commission approved a motion to hire a building inspector for the county at an approximate pay rate of $50,000 with the county providing a vehicle and benefits. The vote to hire a building inspector in March was 12-6 with two abstentions.
The county commission’s vote Monday to rescind that March vote was 20-1 with Commissioner Mike Cesarini providing the lone vote against.
Cesarini noted that when the issue was discussed in committee last week, commissioners heard from contractors who had reservations about the county hiring a building inspectors.
However, he said commissioners did not hear from local real estate brokers, bankers, mortgage providers, insurance agents and home owners who he said could benefit from the inspections.
Cesarini said with millions of dollars worth of upgrades and renovations planned for schools and the Courthouse in coming years, he believes a building inspector would be a valuable asset for the county, a staff member who is knowledgeable in construction.
Commissioner David Wamble reminded his fellow commissioners of comments and information he provided in last week’s committee meeting concerning the building inspector issue.
In that meeting Wamble said while it may be necessary in the future, he doesn’t think there is enough work to justify hiring a full-time building inspector.
Commissioner Brad Butler said he would like to see the commission take the matter back to committee and come up with another plan so that everyone knows exactly what is being done.
EDC Update
Giles County Economic Development Director David Hamilton gave an update of unemployment rates and recent projects.
Giles County’s unemployment rate is 4.7 percent, down .5 percent from last month and average when compared to surrounding counties and the state.
Hamilton said temporary shutdowns of auto industry plants related to parts shortages is expected to extend to area auto industry suppliers.
With most requests received locally requiring buildings that Giles County doesn’t have, Hamilton said EDC is going to start the discussion of whether or not to build a spec building as is being done in some surrounding counties.
The biggest problem local industries are having, Hamilton said, is filling open positions. He said there is a shortage of people who will take the jobs, leaving more than 100 unfilled position with local industries.
In other business, the county commission:
• Approved amendments to the Giles County Highway and school system budgets.
• Approved accepting a Litter Grant from the state.
• Authorized Greene to sign a proposal for a TDOT bridge project on Lewisburg Highway.
• Re-elected Paul Allen as the Southern Division representative on the county Equalization Board.
• Approved county department reports and a contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
