Economic Development Director David Hamilton’s monthly report to the Giles County Commission last week included some bad news concerning an industry that had been considered a strong prospect.
Hamilton told commissioners that the owners of the old Timken building pulled the building from consideration when the deal with a Korean company to purchase it was very close to being complete.
The move by the owners of the property, Trace Properties in Lawrenceburg, Hamilton said, cost Giles County a potential $100 million investment and possibly 200 new jobs.
“For five months we worked on this project and at no time did the owners indicate the building was not for sale, even after they had agreed on terms of the sale with the company,” Hamilton said. “It was very unprofessional.”
Hamilton said the old Timken property is off the market and even if it was on the market he would be hesitant to show it based on the way the sale of the building was handled recently.
According to Hamilton, Trace Properties pulling the Timken building very late in the process also cost the Korean company looking to buy it a lot of valuable time, probably sending them to another state altogether. He identified the owners of Trace Properties as Ed Lavender and Robert Pulley, and identified his point person on the Timken building as Lawrenceburg Mayor Blake Lay.
“At this point the building is not available,” Hamilton said, adding that Giles County has no building of any significant size available to show to prospects at this time.
The county does, however, have a pad ready site with Lot 5 in Dan Speer Industrial Park South and Lot 15 is in the process of being certified by the state, he said.
While celebrating 35 years of collecting, organizing and maintaining Giles County’s vital records, County Archivist Barbara Nicolson also advised Giles County commissioners that available space to store archives is either inadequate or just doesn’t exist.
According to Nicolson, the goals of the county’s Archives are to protect the permanent records required by state law, provide a support system for every court in the county and all the judges and serve the public by providing original records of the county going as far back as the founding of the county.
“We’ve got 211 years worth of documents in this courthouse,” Nicolson said. “We have records in every nook and cranny, balconies, bathrooms, scattered all over the place.”
Interestingly, Nicolson said all of the records of the renovation of the Giles County Courthouse from 1905 have been found recently, including bids and building specifications.
Records scattered in different locations across the city with little to no organization make locating what is needed when it’s needed almost impossible, she said.
“Are we going to put our head in the sand and say we’ll just do with what we have?” she asked.
Giles County Executive Melissa Greene agreed with Nicolson’s assessment, noting that records are literally being shoved into any available space. She said she plans to bring possible solutions for archive storage to the commission’s property committee soon.
Nicolson also presented a new award to recognize the efforts of volunteers who give of their time and talent to the preservation of Giles County’s records.
“We have decided in the archives to present a new award named in the honor of Clara Parker, who was here 35 years ago and was the first full-time paid employee of the Archives, and Elizabeth White who was her full-time worker that volunteered,” Nicolson said. “We’re calling this the Parker-White Award.”
In a year when finding volunteers has been unusually hard, Nicolson said the inaugural Parker-White Award recipient, John Lancaster, has stepped up in several ways, including consulting on preservation and basically being on call whenever the Archives office was in desperate need.
“If you guys haven’t had a chance to meet this gentleman here, you’re missing out on a jewel here in Giles County,” Greene said of Lancaster. “Probably 90 percent of the time I’ve gone into the Archive office he’s either in there or on the phone with Barbara. We certainly appreciate all you’ve done.”
In other business during its February meeting, the county commission:
• Approved an eminent domain lawsuit concerning the removal of trees in the flight path of Abernathy Field Airport. Commissioners David Wamble, Tim Risner and David Adams voted against the eminent domain lawsuit.
• Voted 17-4 to send a request from Mells Foxhounds to enter the county-owned Campbellsville Spring Property to the commission’s property committee.
• Approved budget amendments for the County General Fund and Giles County School System.
• Approved new and renewal Notaries Public.
• Approved the 2021 Infinity Voting System Annual Maintenance Agreement.
• Approved guidelines for delinquent tax attorney trustee and contract appointing a delinquent tax attorney.
