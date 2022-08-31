More than 50 pounds of marijuana and almost $35,000 in cash were seized by the Giles County Sheriff’s Department Monday.
According to GCSD Lt. Shane Hunter, Investigator Michael Thomason seized the drugs and cash at 117 Waco Road in Lynnville, as part of an ongoing investigation.
In addition to the 55 pounds of marijuana and $34,971 in cash, a firearm was found at the residence.
Jacob Wilson, 44, and Kimberly Griffin, 33, each face charges of possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony. Both suspects remain in the Giles County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court Sept. 13.
Hunter said the Department of Human Services was called in due to a juvenile found at the residence.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said. “They were vigilant enough to press forward and follow through and came out with this major drug bust.”
